Derek Chauvin victim taunts ex-cop on CNN: ‘Which one of us is in big boy jail now?’
A man who filed a complaint against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin seven years ago told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Monday about his experience being held at gunpoint by him and other officers.
Minneapolis native Kristofer Bergh told Camerota that a group of police officers that included Chauvin swarmed him and his friends after one of his friends fired an orange NERF dart out of a car window back in 2013.
“So I get out of the car, I grabbed my things, turn around,” he said. “All of a sudden officers are on me with guns aimed at me, screaming at me. I can’t repeat some of the things they said to me on live TV.”
Bergh said he followed the officers’ instructions to get back into the car, at which point they kept moving forward with their guns drawn.
“They approached the car, still with guns drawn, and asked which one of us had shot the NERF dart,” he said. “At that point, they admitted essentially that they knew it was only a NERF dart and not more serious. Still, they made the choice to pull real guns on us.”
None of the boys were charged with crimes, but Bergh says he remembers one of the cops threatening him even as they were let go.
“One of the officers, I don’t recall if it was Chauvin or the other one, they said to me that most of us will be 18 by the end of the year, which means we go to big boy jail,” he said. “Considering which one of us is in big boy jail now that hasn’t aged well for them.”
Watch the video below.
