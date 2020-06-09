‘Despicable’ Trump ignites outrage after smearing hospitalized protester as an ‘ANTIFA provocateur’

President Donald Trump’s attack on hospitalized Buffalo protester Martin Gugino drew widespread shock and condemnation on Tuesday.

In a tweet posted early in the morning, Trump suggested that the 75-year-old Gugino, who is still in the hospital after being shoved to the ground by police and hitting his skull on the pavement, could be an “ANTIFA provocateur” who intentionally injured himself to make the police look bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I watched, he fell harder than was pushed,” the president wrote. “Could be a set up?”

The reaction to Trump’s tweet was fierce and harsh, as many people called out Trump for attacking an elderly man who was shown on video bleeding from his ear after his head hit the ground.

Check out some reactions below.

Trump 2020: That old man had it coming. (Good luck with this, GOP.) — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 9, 2020

Wow, Donald Trump in effect stomps on a 75-year-old peace activist who was pushed by police, fell over backward to the ground, and started bleeding from the head. Wow, what an amazingly un-compassionate president we have. — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) June 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Despicable. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is really low and inhumane Trump. Everyone saw the horrifying video where 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed by the police so hard that he fell over backwards, hit his head on the pavement, and blood started pouring out of his ears. It was so shocking and heartbreaking. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"he fell harder than was pushed" It's called gravity. Ask Space Force about it. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) June 9, 2020

If current trends persist, Republicans are going to nominate an actual tinfoil hat next time. https://t.co/AGRahPfNeq — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) June 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And, man, the fake-blood coming out of the guy's ear?!?! Total ketchup setup! pic.twitter.com/b1ixDIDqWO — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) June 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Half an hour from now Trump will be RTing a video from @MAGA_QLIFE where his head is superimposed over the cop knowing the 75-year old protestor down. — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) June 9, 2020

Any filthier, @realDonaldTrump, and we’d all have to soak in penicillin just for reading your gutter lies. https://t.co/CBdFU1mUtN — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"he fell harder than he was pushed"?? Did he fake the blood gushing out the back of his head? Trump is a monster. Folks, there are many ways to become a target of the rightwing propaganda machine. One way is to stumble into view of a running camera as your skull is cracked open. pic.twitter.com/LArIdusQuE — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 9, 2020

Sir, Mr. Martin Gugino is still in the hospital with a cracked skull. You are a malignant narcissist. You seek to divide and injure. You cower from blood and show contempt for others. It's a pattern with you. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/y3rwyovL0v — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) June 9, 2020