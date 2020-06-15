Devastating new anti-Trump ad puts Lindsey Graham in an awkward spot: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough wondered how a new anti-Trump ad will effect Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), whose effusive praise for Joe Biden serves as the centerpiece of the new commercial from Republicans Against Trump.

Graham, one of President Donald Trump’s most outspoken allies, is shown voicing his respect and fondness for Biden, a longtime Democratic senator, and the “Morning Joe” co-hosts said that could make things awkward for the South Carolina Republican.

“The ad is set to run on Fox News in Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington D.C., Greenville, South Carolina,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski. “That’s Lindsey Graham’s home state.”

Scarborough agreed the ad could drive a wedge between the president and Graham, who calls Biden “as good a man as God ever created” in an old interview shown in the ad and rejects Trump’s “demagoguery” back during the 2016 campaign.

“You think there may be a little bit of discomfort in the Lindsey Graham camp this morning?” Scarborough said. “The ad really makes every argument that Joe Biden and his campaign team would ever want to make, and they make it from one of Donald Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill.”