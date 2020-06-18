Quantcast
Connect with us

Attorney for ex-cop involved in Rayshard Brooks killing lashes out at Fulton district attorney on MSNBC

Published

3 mins ago

on

Atlanta Officer Devin Brosnan appeared with his lawyer on MSNBC to discuss the charges against him in wake of the slaying against Rayshard Brooks after he fell asleep in a Wendy’s parking lot.

Brooks is charged with not rendering aid to Mr. Brooks after he was shot, while other officers were not charged. Brosnan’s lawyer said that no one should be charged because he did begin rendering aid two minutes after the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brosnan also said that he thought Mr. Brooks just “needed my help,” and that was his attempt when he first arrived at the scene.

When Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard held a press conference this week he said that Brosnan was a state’s witness against his colleague who was charged with shooting Mr. Brooks. Brosnan’s lawyer said it wasn’t the case and that he isn’t a witness for either side.

“There seems to be some misunderstanding on the prosecutor’s part,” said lawyer Don Samel. “We have been cooperative with the district attorney’s office. We spent three hours with them two days ago answering all of their questions. We offered to give them the medical records from Grady Hospital where Devin, you know, they confirmed he had a concussion. We’ve offered to bring them these pictures that were taken of him, and we are being fully cooperative. We’re going to answer all the questions that they have or the [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] has.”

He went on to say that there is a GBI interview scheduled for Brosnan.

“But he’s not a state’s witness or defense witness. He’s a witness,” said Samuel. “He’s going to answer anybody’s questions accurately and if Officer Rolfe subpoenas him, he’ll answer his questions. Right now, the DA has charged him with a crime so he’s a defendant now, and he’s not going to answer the DA’s questions, you know, while they bring these false charges against him. So, you know, I regret the district attorney was given misinformation yesterday, and Officer Brosnan is not going to be a, ‘state’s witness,’ which is kind of TV talk. He’s either going to be a witness and describe the facts or he’s going to be sitting next to me at counsel table.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s not cooperating against anybody,” the lawyer continued. “He’s going to provide accurate information about what happened. He’s going to describe what’s in these videos and in these body cams. He’s going to describe what he saw, what he heard during these events. You know, witnesses are witnesses. They don’t belong to either party. They don’t belong to the prosecution. He doesn’t belong to the state. And he’s not going to testify against someone. Right now, we are focusing on, you know, the defense of him.”

He went on to call the charges against Brosnan”false” and said they had nothing to do with the shooting.

The accusation that Brosnan stood on Mr. Brooks’ shoulders, he said, is inaccurate. In that case, the officer didn’t know if he had the taser or not so he stood on Mr. Brooks’ arm, but not with both feet on his shoulders. Even standing on his arm, the officer said, he only did for a few seconds until he saw the taser off to the side. He then walked to taser to pick it up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brosnan was careful with his words about Mr. Brooks and his family, calling it a “tragedy” and saying it was tragic “that a man had to lose his life that night.”

He also revealed that he didn’t see the other officer kicking Mr. Brooks, which was captured on the video of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

His lawyer also claimed that Brosnan was shot with his own taser and injured with a concussion during the incident. He still was able “to render aid while other officers were just standing there,” he said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Devin Brosnan’s lawyer lashes out at Fulton district attorney on MSNBC: My client is ‘not a state’s witness’

Published

1 min ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Atlanta Officer Devin Brosnan appeared with his lawyer on MSNBC to discuss the charges against him in wake of the slaying against Rayshard Brooks after he fell asleep in a Wendy's parking lot.

Brooks is charged with not rendering aid to Mr. Brooks after he was shot, while other officers were not charged. Brosnan's lawyer said that no one should be charged because he did begin rendering aid two minutes after the shooting.

Brosnan also said that he thought Mr. Brooks just "needed my help," and that was his attempt when he first arrived at the scene.

When Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard held a press conference this week he said that Brosnan was a state's witness against his colleague who was charged with shooting Mr. Brooks. Brosnan's lawyer said it wasn't the case and that he isn't a witness for either side.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wants to find and prosecute person who leaked that he hid in a bunker during protests: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is "consumed" by leaks coming from the White House as aides worry his "incendiary behavior" could sink his re-election hopes, according to The New York Times.

Trump has obsessed over media reports that he was rushed to the White House bunker with his family during a protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in police custody. He has gone as far as "demanding that officials find and prosecute those responsible" for leaking the incident to the press, according to the report.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Angry customers try to insult Kentucky server with ‘Black Lives Matter’ note — but no tip

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

A Black restaurant server in northern Kentucky received no tip from a family, but instead only a handwritten message that "black lives matter."

Alex Williams waits tables at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Newport, and he said a family he served June 8 left the note on their receipt but no money for a tip, reported WKRC-TV.

“For some people, you can just tell you're not going to be able to make them happy, necessarily," Williams said, "and it just was progressively worse and worse."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image