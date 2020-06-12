Quantcast
Devin Nunes at ‘dead end’ in legal battle to expose identity of fake Twitter cow: Lawyer

Published

41 mins ago

on

On Friday, The Fresno Bee reported that an attorney for Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) says he is at a “dead end” in the legal case to expose the true identity of @DevinCow, a satirical Twitter account that pretends to be a cow belonging to Nunes and continually mocks him.

“Nunes, R-Tulare, filed a lawsuit against Twitter last year alleging he was defamed on Twitter by Republican political strategist Liz Mair and the writers behind anonymous social media accounts that call themselves ‘Devin Nunes’ Cow’ and ‘Devin Nunes’ Mom,'” reported Kate Irby. “Nunes’ attorney and lawyers for Twitter were in court on the social media company’s motion to dismiss the case. The San Francisco-based company argues it is protected from lawsuits like Nunes’ under a federal law that says social media companies like Twitter are not liable for what people post on their platforms if they don’t have a hand in creating the content.”

“Nunes’ attorney Steven Biss said that Twitter should not qualify for immunity under the law, known as Section 230, contending it treats Nunes unfairly,” said the report. “‘They’re doing more than allowing Liz Mair, the cow and the mom to post a tweet,’ Biss said. ‘They’re censoring, they’re promoting an anti-Nunes agenda, they’re banning conservative accounts and they’re knowingly encouraging it.'”

“Judge John Marshall did not issue a ruling on Twitter’s motion. He raised pointed questions about Nunes’ arguments, citing the federal law that broadly protects social media companies from defamation lawsuits,” said the report. “Even if Twitter had done what Nunes alleged, the immunity provided by Section 230 does not depend on whether Twitter is a neutral site, Marshall said. ‘I don’t know of any requirement in the law that says these sites have to be neutral,’ Marshall said. ‘Just because you don’t like it and asked to have them take it down, doesn’t mean they’re liable if they don’t take it down.'”

You can read more here.


Breaking Banner

Biden announces support for scrubbing Confederate names from military bases in new showdown with Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

On Friday, Politico reported that former Vice President Joe Biden is coming out in support of removing Confederate officers' names from U.S. military bases — setting up a stark contrast to President Donald Trump.

“The names affixed to our military installations must honor the diverse heritage of leadership and sacrifice in our country’s history,” said Biden in a statement to Politico. “I fully support Senator [Elizabeth] Warren’s bipartisan effort to form a commission to rename Defense Department facilities named after Confederate leaders in the next three years, and look forward to implementing the commission’s work as president.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It’s a real risk’: Anthony Fauci warns against going to political rallies without wearing a mask

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Speaking to ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl on the Powerhouse Politics podcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he has the same advice to people planning to attend President Trump's upcoming rally as he does for people attending racial justice protests: large groups are dangerous and risky.

"You know, it's a danger to the people who are trying to control the demonstration," he said of the protests. "And it's a danger to the people who are demonstrating. So at the end of the day, it is a risky procedure."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s lack of empathy makes him incapable of understanding race relations: Black ex-employee

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

In an op-ed for Bloomberg this Friday, Timothy L. O'Brien delves into President Trump's ever-present problems with race relations, specifically the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to O'Brien, the uncertainty as to whether or not Trump will give a speech on race relations is a measure of his failed leadership. "But the chances he’d offer an address that heals rather than divides seems unlikely," O'Brien writes. "We already know quite a bit about the president’s attitudes toward racial equity, given that he’s spent decades trafficking in racism and race-baiting."

Continue Reading
 
 
