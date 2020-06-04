Quantcast
‘DO NOT BOW DOWN TO THEM!’ Trump supporters erupt at Drew Brees for anthem protest apology

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees formally apologized on Thursday morning for saying that kneeling during the national anthem shows disrespect to the American military — much to the consternation of many Trump supporters.

In an Instagram post, Brees said he shouldn’t have called the anthem protests disrespectful to the American military, and he acknowledged that they are actually about protesting the treatment black Americans receive at the hands of law enforcement officials.

Many Trump fans in Brees’s Twitter replies, however, encouraged the Saints quarterback to stay the course and continue criticizing teammates who kneel during the anthem.

Check out some reactions below.

Pentagon slow to spend COVID-19 funding — and much of it’s going to unrelated projects

The Pentagon plans to spend billions on vaccine development, medical supplies and other efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic -- but some of that spending has been questioned as inappropriate.

Critics say the Department of Defense has spent too slowly after President Donald Trump invoked wartime production powers to address the pandemic, and some have questioned whether money was spent on relevant materials, reported the Washington Post.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologizes for anthem protests remarks: ‘Breaks my heart to know the pain I caused’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Thursday issued a formal apology after he criticized fellow NFL players who protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

In an Instagram post, Brees said he shouldn't have called the anthem protests disrespectful to the American military, and he acknowledged that they are actually about protesting the treatment black Americans receive at the hands of law enforcement officials.

"In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country," Brees wrote. "They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy."

MSNBC’s Morning Joe scorches GOP senators for following Trump ‘over the cliff’ to election losses

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hammered Senate Republicans for following President Donald Trump "over a cliff."

The "Morning Joe" host said the GOP had suffered losses in every election cycle since Trump won, and he said the president was a threat to his own party.

"All Republican incumbents who are endangered politicians," Scarborough said. "What bargain did they make that is worth following this man over the cliff? Who, right now, in early June, is on his way to losing in a landslide of his own?"

"These polls that we're going to show you in a minute are just a snapshot of where we are at the beginning of June," he added. "Things can change, but if they do change, it will be the first time in almost four years that elections have broken Donald Trump's way."

Continue Reading
 
 
