‘DO NOT BOW DOWN TO THEM!’ Trump supporters erupt at Drew Brees for anthem protest apology
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees formally apologized on Thursday morning for saying that kneeling during the national anthem shows disrespect to the American military — much to the consternation of many Trump supporters.
In an Instagram post, Brees said he shouldn’t have called the anthem protests disrespectful to the American military, and he acknowledged that they are actually about protesting the treatment black Americans receive at the hands of law enforcement officials.
Many Trump fans in Brees’s Twitter replies, however, encouraged the Saints quarterback to stay the course and continue criticizing teammates who kneel during the anthem.
Check out some reactions below.
Weak dude………bullied into submission.
— 🍿ANTIFA IS THE ENEMY🍿 (@trumps_all) June 4, 2020
NO! DO NOT BOW DOWN TO THEM!#IStandWithDrewBrees #WhoDat
— Beverly (New account. Who dis?) (@Bevroley) June 4, 2020
And there it is @wilbzs, he caved to the mob. They’ll never forgive him regardless but now he backed down from his position. He did the one thing you should never do to leftists. Apologize
— Logan (@goraiderseh) June 4, 2020
You shouldn’t have to apologize… it’s your right to speak what you feel!
— Debra Purman (@DebraPurman) June 4, 2020
U spoke with reason, nothin to apologize for. these people are outraged by NOTHING
— James Torres (@LavenseLASmanos) June 4, 2020
Never bend to the mob.
— DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) June 4, 2020
Apologize for what??
— Mark Dronet (@mdronetkhs) June 4, 2020
You have nothing to apologize for Drew!
— Phillip Guillory (@GuilloryPhillip) June 4, 2020
You shouldn’t have to apologize for respecting your country, Drew. Your comments were fine. And it’s okay to apologize because you’re a good man. Unfortunately this apology will NEVER be enough for the activists burning our cities right now. You just empowered them.
— Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) June 4, 2020
How disappointing that a good man can't express an extremely non-controversial opinion without having to apologize for it. He caved and that's too bad.
— Steven Seagull (@GoBucs_2020) June 4, 2020