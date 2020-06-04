Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologizes for anthem protests remarks: ‘Breaks my heart to know the pain I caused’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Thursday issued a formal apology after he criticized fellow NFL players who protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

In an Instagram post, Brees said he shouldn’t have called the anthem protests disrespectful to the American military, and he acknowledged that they are actually about protesting the treatment black Americans receive at the hands of law enforcement officials.

“In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country,” Brees wrote. “They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”

Brees also said that “it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.”

Read the entire post below.