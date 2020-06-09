Quantcast
Connect with us

DOJ deputized 400 Homeland Security officers as US marshals to respond to police protests: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that the Trump administration deputized hundreds of officers from the Border Patrol to act as U.S. marshals during the George Floyd protests.

“When the Justice Department brought a small army of often-unidentified federal police officers to the streets of Washington, D.C. amidst protests against racist policing, it made at least some of them into temporary U.S. marshals,” reported national security correspondents Spencer Ackerman and Erin Blanco. “The unusual command structure, in which Department of Homeland Security officials acted on the orders of the Justice Department, is the latest detail to emerge about the highly controversial deployment – one that officials said was coming to an end. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Customs and Border Protection, which documents indicated loaned 400 personnel for the protest crackdown, told The Daily Beast that the Justice Department had requested its assistance,” said the report. “CBP is a component of the Department of Homeland Security. But, an official there said, ‘We were deputized as Special Deputy US Marshals, so we weren’t using our DHS authority.'”

“A senior Justice Department official confirmed the deputization,” said the report. “‘Some DHS agents were federally deputized as marshals and served under DOJ,’ the official told The Daily Beast. A letter from Attorney General Bill Barr to Mayor Muriel Bowser said the department assigned additional law enforcement responsibility to the Drug Enforcement Administration and that the U.S. Marshal’s Service ‘has deputized officers from the Department of Homeland Security and from [the Bureau of Prisons] … to assist in the enforcement of federal law.'”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘He’s failing in so many dimensions’: A surprising number of Republicans and conservatives turn on Trump

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Over the past week the nation has seen a surprising number of Republicans, conservatives, and Trump appointees start to stand up to President Donald Trump – including some who worked in his administration, and even some who still do.

It is a stunning snapshot for the president whose name has become synonymous with today’s GOP.

The list is long. A few examples:

General Jim Mattis (ret.), Trump’s former Secretary of DefenseSenator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT)President George W. BushGeneral Colin Powell (Ret.), former Secretary of StateGeneral John Kelly (ret.), Trump’s former Chief of Staff and former DHS SecretaryDefense Secretary Mark EsperJoint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dr. Fauci’s bleak remarks: His ‘worst nightmare’ has occurred — and it ‘isn’t over yet’

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a bleak assessment of the state of the world's coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday while speaking to leaders in the biotechnology industry, even while many in public life act as if the pandemic crisis has faded.

“In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the leading American experts on the crisis said of the virus, according to a New York Times report. “And it isn’t over yet.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republican rips ‘drunk with power’ GOP governor — and announces she is running against him in 2020 primary

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

The incumbent Republican governor in New Hampshire is being challenged in the Granite State's 2020 GOP primary.

Karen Testerman, the host of the "We Hold These Truths" radio show, is challenging Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) in the September 8th primary, according to a new report by WMUR reporter John DiStaso.

Testerman says Sununu has become "drunk with power" over executive orders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a woman, she believes that life is precious and should be nurtured not destroyed, no matter what the reason," her website reads.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image