Quantcast
Connect with us

Don Trump Jr. stuck taxpayers with a $77,000 bill so he could hunt an endangered Mongolian sheep: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from HuffPo, Donald Trump Jr’s trip to Mongolia last summer ended up costing U.S. taxpayers $77,000 so he could hunt a rare sheep.

Over 40 weeks ago, the son of Donald Trump posted a picture from his trip on Instagram, writing, “Some more pics from my incredible adventure in Mongolia last week! I have a lot more to come from this incredibly pristine land stay tuned. #mongolia #adventure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In December HuffPo reported, “The rocky highlands of Central Asia, in a remote region of Western Mongolia, are home to a plummeting population of the largest sheep in the world, the argali. The endangered species is beloved for its giant curving horns, which can run over 6 feet in length. On a hunting trip this August, Donald Trump Jr. shot and killed one,” before adding, “His adventure was supported by government resources from both the U.S. and Mongolia, which each sent security services to accompany the president’s eldest son and grandson on the multiday trip. It also thrust Trump Jr. directly into the controversial world of Mongolian trophy hunting — a polarizing practice in a country that views the big-horned rams as a national treasure. The right to kill an argali is controlled by an opaque permitting system that experts say is mostly based on money, connections and politics.”

In the latest report, HuffPo’s Mary Papenfuss revealed that watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington reported on Monday that the trip to kill the endangered animal was on the taxpayer’s dime.

“The Secret Service provided documents in March revealing that the agency’s cost for Trump’s trip to bag a rare argali sheep was more than $17,000. But after additional Freedom of Information Act requests, officials turned over other documents that disclosed an additional $60,000 in spending,” Papenfuss wrote.

The report adds, “The trip was arranged through a tourism company owned by a politically connected member of the Mongolian president’s party, according to the watchdog group. The company helped Trump obtain a special permit to hunt the argali after he killed the animal.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s the outrageous OAN segment that led Trump to falsely smear a 75-year-old protestor as an ‘Antifa provocateur’

Published

1 min ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Buffalo police have been widely criticized for a disturbing incident in which a 75-year-old George Floyd protestor, Martin Gugino, was violently shoved to the ground. And now — based on reporting by the right-wing cable news outlet One America News President Donald Trump — is smearing the man as an “Antifa provocateur.”

OANN or OAN prides itself on being more pro-Trump than Fox News, which Trump has criticized at times for not being consistently supportive of him. Here's the segment the network aired on Gugino.

Here's that OANN report that led to the president's tweet. pic.twitter.com/GvCLyjJ5Vt

Continue Reading

Activism

Korean man beaten on California bus by passengers fearing ‘the Chinese virus’: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

A man of Korean ethnicity was reportedly beaten while riding a bus in Rialto, California.

The man's granddaughter revealed the incident in a post on Twitter, which included a photo of a man who had been badly beaten.

"My grandpa was just beat on the bus because he’s Korean [because] they didn’t want 'the Chinese virus' Trump started calling it the Chinese virus and everyone started going after Asians," she wrote. "Until you’re beaten because of your skin color you don’t have a say."

The granddaughter later reported that her grandfather is at home recovering. She said police are trying to find the people responsible for the beating.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Angry’ Trump is headed for defeat and can’t afford to lose more GOP support: columnist

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

In his column for Bloomberg, longtime political observer Jonathan Bernstein stated that Donald Trump is on the road to defeat in November as he watches members of his own party -- as well as military leaders -- turn on him at the same time recent polls show him falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden who is expected to be the Democratic nominee.

According to the columnist, a collection of "little things" related to the president paint a portrait of a man who is "angry, adrift and headed toward defeat."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image