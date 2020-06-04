Donald Trump is the worst case scenario
Donald Trump is not responsible for America’s racial politics, at least not completely. Racial injustice is America’s original sin and you can’t pin that on the current president. That being said, it’s hard to imagine anyone more ill-equipped to handle the current state of unrest. Ill-equipped may not even be the right term to use. He is completely unequipped to deal with the outpouring of anger being expressed on the streets of our cities. He is incapable of listening to anyone besides himself. He cannot sympathize. He cannot empathize. He cannot lead, he doesn’t want to.Instead, he resorts t…
Pathetic Trump tries to reshoot reality so we won’t know he’s a wimpy ‘Bunker Boy’
Whatever the specifics of what Donald Trump's diagnosis may be, from the moment protesters started to hit the streets to denounce police brutality, one thing was certain: The president's brainworms would direct his energies away from doing anything useful and toward the task of managing his ego, relying on the reality TV tricks he mistakes for the real work of presidenting.
Donald Trump is no longer president: Robert Reich
You’d be forgiven if you hadn’t noticed. His verbal bombshells are louder than ever, but Donald J. Trump is no longer president of the United States.
By having no constructive response to any of the monumental crises now convulsing America, Trump has abdicated his office.
He is not governing. He’s golfing, watching cable TV, and tweeting.
How has Trump responded to the widespread unrest following the murder in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes as he was handcuffed on the ground?
He has incited more police violence. Trump called the protesters “thugs” and threatened to have them shot. “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” he tweeted, parroting a former Miami police chief whose words spurred race riots in the late 1960s.
Activists attack the New York Times for giving ‘fascist’ Tom Cotton editorial to call for violence against protesters
Activists and commentators are furious that the New York Times gave the column width to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who has been advocating the violent overthrow of the protesters if necessary.
While that move is illegal and a clear violation of the Constitution and Cotton's oath of office, he took to Twitter to encourage murdering protesters instead of arresting them.
"No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters," Cotton tweeted this week.