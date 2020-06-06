Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump’s lurch toward fascism is backfiring spectacularly

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

During the 2016 campaign, as Donald Trump railed against “Mexican rapists” and other “criminal aliens,” pollsters found that the share of Americans who said that immigrants worked hard and made a positive contribution to our society increased significantly, and noticed a similar decline in the share who said they take citizens’ jobs and burden our social safety net. After Trump was elected and began pursuing his Muslim ban, the share of respondents who held a positive view of Islam also increased pretty dramatically. I’m not aware of any polling of the general public about transgender troops serving in the military before Trump decided to discharge them, but Gallup found that 71 percent of respondents opposed his position after he did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, a week after Trump said that he would be the law and order president, had protesters violently cleared from Pennsylvania Avenue so he could get that photo op at St. John’s Cathedral and vowed to send the military in to quell protests, we are seeing a remarkable shift in Americans attitudes about discriminatory policing and the suppression of dissent.

Most Americans disapproved of the protests following the police killings of Eric Garner and Michael Brown, and believed those were isolated incidents rather than a reflection of systemic racism. Polls have also long found a consistent pro-police bias in public opinion, especially among White Americans.

That was before Trump embraced the issue.

Similarly, a Monmouth University poll found that 76 percent of Americans think racism and discrimination are “a big problem” in this country, up 26 points since 2015, and  57 percent said the protesters were right to be angry. Morning Consult found that support for using the military to “supplement” local cops had fallen by 13 points in a week, becoming a minority position, and 62 percent said they support the protests, up 8 points over that same period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Trump’s facing a revolt of the generals–including his own former Chief of Staff and Secretary of Defense–and his current SecDef and Attorney General are furiously trying to distance themselves from his actions. And Republicans fear that his Mussolini act is putting their Senate majority in danger.

It takes a lot to screw up racial demagoguery in America, but Trump seems to have pulled it off. There’s a reason he now intends to shift his message to “a summer of recovery,” according to Politico: The law and order thing is backfiring in a big way.

*****

Trump is touting a not-as-horrible-as-expected jobs report and promising that the economy will come roaring back. Meanwhile…

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump administration is doing by fiat what it has struggled to accomplish through lengthy rulemaking — dismantling federal regulations designed to protect workers, consumers, investors and the environment.

Invoking an economic “emergency” stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the administration has made it harder for people to challenge inaccuracies on credit reports, eased required breaks for commercial truckers and told factories and power plants that, while they should obey pollution limits, they do not have to monitor or report their emissions routinely — among other things. [WaPo]

*****

America first…

ADVERTISEMENT

*****

According to ProPublicathe guy running Treasury’s massive bailout is a 42-year-old deputy secretary named Justin Muzinich.

“A major beneficiary of that bailout so far: Muzinich & Co., the asset manager founded by his father where Justin served as president before joining the administration. He reported owning a stake worth at least $60 million when he entered government in 2017.”

ADVERTISEMENT

*****

That bailout’s costing us a pretty penny. We’ll have to get it from working people…

“The Internal Revenue Service is letting hundreds of thousands of high-income individuals duck their tax obligations,” according to Bloomberg.

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration found that 879,415 high-income individuals who didn’t file returns cumulatively failed to pay $45.7 billion in taxes from 2014 to 2016 and that the agency hasn’t tried to collect from many of those taxpayers. The IRS didn’t put 326,579 of the cases into its enforcement system, and it closed 42,601 of the cases without ever working on them.

*****

She seems nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

*****

Finally, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is offering ominous warnings that the regime will punish the International Criminal Court for invetigating war crimes committed in Afghanistan.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Judge blocking release of Jeffrey Epstein records has ties to officials linked to Epstein: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

On Saturday, the Miami Herald reported that a judge who blocked the release of grand jury material in the Jeffrey Epstein child sex abuse case has ties to three officials with a vested interest in the outcome of the lawsuits surrounding the scandal.

"Krista Marx, the Palm Beach chief judge who also heads a panel that polices judicial conduct, has potential conflicts of interest involving three prominent players embroiled in the Epstein sex-trafficking saga: State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who has been sued by the Palm Beach Post to release the grand jury records; Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, whose department’s favored treatment of Epstein while he was in the Palm Beach County jail is part of an ongoing state criminal investigation; and ex-State Attorney Barry Krischer, part of the same investigation in connection with his decision not to prosecute Epstein on child-sex charges," wrote Julie Brown, a reporter who has extensively covered the Epstein case.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Buffalo cops and firefighters cheer officers charged with assault as they leave the courthouse

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

According to a report from both CNN and MSNBC, the two Buffalo police officers who were charged with second-degree assault after shoving a 75-year-old anti-police brutality protester to the ground where he sustained head injuries were greeted with applause after they were arraigned on Saturday morning.

MSNBC's Alex Witt noted that both officers were released without having to post bail.

According to ABC News, "Officers Aaron Torglaski and Robert McCabe were charged with second-degree assault during their video arraignments on Saturday and were released on their own recognizance. They both entered no guilty pleas and are expected back in court on July 20."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Can it happen here? Bill Moyers says it’s happening right before our very eyes

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

At 98, historian Bernard Weisberger has seen it all. Born in 1922, he grew up watching newsreels of Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler as they rose to power in Europe. He vividly remembers Mussolini posturing to crowds from his balcony in Rome, chin outthrust, right arm extended. Nor has he forgotten Der Fuehrer’s raspy voice on radio, interrupted by cheers of “Heil Hitler,” full of menace even without pictures.

Fascist bullies and threats anger Bernie, and when America went to war to confront them, he interrupted his study of history to help make history by joining the army. He yearned to be an aviator but his eyesight was too poor. So he took a special course in Japanese at Columbia University and was sent as a translator to the China-Burma-India theater where Japanese warlords were out to conquer Asia. Bernie remembers them, too.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image