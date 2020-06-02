Quantcast
‘Egregious violation of his oath’: Former inspector general calls on Congress to impeach Bill Barr for attacking peaceful protesters

On Tuesday, former Justice Department Inspector General Michael Bromwich urged the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings into Attorney General William Barr, accusing him of an “egregious violation of his oath.”

Bromwich’s remark came in response to reports that Barr personally ordered authorities to forcibly clear peaceful protesters out of the area around the White House, using gas and rubber bullets, before President Donald Trump walked to the nearby church.

‘The worst is yet to come’: Leading conservative issues blistering argument for defeating Trump and his GOP enablers

June 2, 2020

By

George F. Will, who turned 79 on May 4, is among the most prominent conservative journalists in the United States — although he has been a vehement critic of Donald Trump’s presidency and even left the Republican Party because of it. And Will’s most recent Washington Post column is especially scathing: the Never Trumper stresses that voting the “crybaby in chief” out of office in November is crucial in order to reverse the country’s “downward spiral.”

Mitch McConnell kills resolution condemning use of tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Axios reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has blocked a Senate resolution that would condemn the Trump White House's forcible removal of peaceful protesters.

"Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked a resolution introduced by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday that would have condemned the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters outside the White House on Monday in order to allow President Trump to walk to St. John's Church," said the report.

Here’s the 71-word oath that could save American democracy

June 2, 2020

By

Now that Donald Trump dispatched the American military to stop a peaceful protest against police killings of black men and declared he will do the same nation-wide, a little-known fact about our military looms large.

Trump expects the American military, regular troops as well as National Guard and Reserve units, to do whatever he commands. Using the racist language of some 1960’s southern police chiefs, Trump tweeted that this will include turning “vicious dogs” on protesters and “when the looting starts the shooting starts.”

“No one disobeys my orders,” Trump declared last April during the White House Easter egg roll for children.

