‘Egregious violation of his oath’: Former inspector general calls on Congress to impeach Bill Barr for attacking peaceful protesters
On Tuesday, former Justice Department Inspector General Michael Bromwich urged the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings into Attorney General William Barr, accusing him of an “egregious violation of his oath.”
Bromwich’s remark came in response to reports that Barr personally ordered authorities to forcibly clear peaceful protesters out of the area around the White House, using gas and rubber bullets, before President Donald Trump walked to the nearby church.
The House should immediately initiate proceedings in re The Impeachment of Attorney General William Barr. This is simply the most recent egregious violation of his oath to protect and defend the Constitution. https://t.co/cwsgoupSLp
— Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) June 2, 2020