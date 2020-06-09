Eiffel Tower will reopen to public on June 25 following COVID-19 lockdown lift
The Eiffel Tower, one of the most visited sites in Paris, will reopen to the public on June 25 more than three months after shuttering in France’s coronavirus lockdown, its operators said on Tuesday.
The Eiffel Tower, one of the most visited sites in Paris, will reopen to the public on June 25 more than three months after shuttering in France’s coronavirus lockdown, its operators said Tuesday.
The 10-tonne metal landmark will emerge from its longest closure since World War II with limited visitor numbers at first, and face masks mandatory for all over the age of 11, said the Eiffel Tower website.
“At first, only visits by the stairs will be available,” and not by elevator, it said, as a means of ensuring a safe distance between people to limit infection risk.
“To ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar,” added the website, with a limited number of visitors per floor at a time.
The top level will remain closed for now, “since the lifts taking visitors from second to top floor are small. It might re-open during the summer.”
Online ticket office to be reopened ‘soon’
The statement said ground markings will be put in place to ensure people keep their distance from one another, with “daily cleaning and disinfection of public spaces at the tower.”
The monument, completed in 1889, receives about seven million visitors every year, about three-quarters of them from abroad, according to the tower website.
The tourism industry of France, one of the world’s most visited countries, has taken a hard hit under a lockdown to halt the Covid-19 pandemic, with hotels, restaurants, museums, and theatres closed.
These included some of the French capital’s most famous landmarks such as the Louvre museum, due to reopen on July 6, and the Palace of Versailles which opened Saturday.
“The re-opening date of our online ticket office will be soon communicated,” said the Eiffel website.
“We strongly encourage our visitors to opt for online ticket purchase, in order to avoid the wait at the Tower’s ticket offices.”
(AFP)
Activism
Korean man beaten on California bus by passengers fearing ‘the Chinese virus’: report
A man of Korean ethnicity was reportedly beaten while riding a bus in Rialto, California.
The man's granddaughter revealed the incident in a post on Twitter, which included a photo of a man who had been badly beaten.
"My grandpa was just beat on the bus because he’s Korean [because] they didn’t want 'the Chinese virus' Trump started calling it the Chinese virus and everyone started going after Asians," she wrote. "Until you’re beaten because of your skin color you don’t have a say."
The granddaughter later reported that her grandfather is at home recovering. She said police are trying to find the people responsible for the beating.
2020 Election
‘Angry’ Trump is headed for defeat and can’t afford to lose more GOP support: columnist
In his column for Bloomberg, longtime political observer Jonathan Bernstein stated that Donald Trump is on the road to defeat in November as he watches members of his own party -- as well as military leaders -- turn on him at the same time recent polls show him falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden who is expected to be the Democratic nominee.
According to the columnist, a collection of "little things" related to the president paint a portrait of a man who is "angry, adrift and headed toward defeat."
COVID-19
COVID-19’s deadliness for men is revealing why researchers should have been studying immune system sex differences years ago
When it comes to surviving critical cases of COVID-19, it appears that men draw the short straw.
Initial reports from China revealed the early evidence of increased male mortality associated with COVID. According to the Global Health 50/50 research initiative, nearly every country is now reporting significantly higher COVID-19-related mortality rates in males than in females as of June 4. Yet, current data suggest similar infection rates for men and women. In other words, while men and women are being infected with COVID-19 at similar rates, a significantly higher proportion of men succumb to the disease than women, across groups of similar age. Why is it then that more men are dying from COVID-19? Or rather, should we be asking why are more women surviving?