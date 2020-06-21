‘Empty seats’ at Trump rally trigger Fox & Friends to blame ‘mean girl’ AOC for ‘campaign interference’ plot
The hosts of Fox & Friends on Sunday suggested that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was to blame for a number of empty seats at Saturday Trump campaign rally in Tulsa.
“There were some empty seats in that stadium that we could all see,” host Griff Jenkins announced during the Sunday show, noting that Ocasio-Cortez had praised “teens on TikTok” for making fake ticket requests to the campaign.
“This kind of makes my blood boil,” co-host Jedidiah Bila complained. “One thing I cannot stomach is an adult mean girl. Why would you be proud of people for doing something, first of all, just nasty. If you’re going to buy up tickets to try to fake somebody out and make them think — I mean, that’s just nasty behavior.”
“Remember how much we heard about campaign interference?” co-host Pete Hegseth chimed in, referring to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. “Now, she’s so proud of this millennial zoomer campaign interference. It’s very, very telling.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
‘Empty seats’ at Trump rally trigger Fox & Friends to blame ‘mean girl’ AOC for ‘campaign interference’ plot
The hosts of Fox & Friends on Sunday suggested that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was to blame for a number of empty seats at Saturday Trump campaign rally in Tulsa.
"There were some empty seats in that stadium that we could all see," host Griff Jenkins announced during the Sunday show, noting that Ocasio-Cortez had praised "teens on TikTok" for making fake ticket requests to the campaign.
"This kind of makes my blood boil," co-host Jedidiah Bila complained. "One thing I cannot stomach is an adult mean girl. Why would you be proud of people for doing something, first of all, just nasty. If you're going to buy up tickets to try to fake somebody out and make them think -- I mean, that's just nasty behavior."
2020 Election
Trump’s firing on SDNY’s Berman has set the stage for a second impeachment: presidential historian
Appearing on CNN early Sunday morning, presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman puts Donald Trump in line for a second impeachment inquiry -- particularly if he survives the November election.
Speaking with host John King, and with New York Times' Maggie Haberman saying silence from Republicans over the abrupt and controversial firing of the SDNY prosecutor spoke volumes about they viewed it, Brinkley said the president may have set himself up -- once again -- for impeachment hearings.
"Rings the Richard Nixon bell of cover-up. Nixon had his famous Saturday Night Massacre, October 1973, that was a term coined by coined by Art Buchwald and David Broder, made popular. It was a string of events and Nixon in cover-up mode," Brinkley explained before detailing the series of firings that eventually led to the Watergate hearings.
2020 Election
Trump’s sparsely-attended Tulsa rally exposed his greatest weakness: conservative
In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative -- and former Republican -- Matt Lewis said Donald Trump's disastrous Tulsa campaign rally before a half-empty arena exposed what will likely dog him through the run-up to November's election.
He has become boring and his fans are tuning him out.
With Twitter in full mockery mode over the poor turnout as evidenced by thousands of unoccupied seats after presidential promises of not only a packed house, but overflow crowds that also did not show up, Lewis wrote that Trump's campaign is in trouble.