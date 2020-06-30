Essential worker shoulders $1,840 pandemic debt due to COVID cost loophole
Carmen Quintero works an early shift as a supervisor at a 3M distribution warehouse that ships N95 masks to a nation under siege from the coronavirus. On March 23, she had developed a severe cough, and her voice, usually quick and enthusiastic, was barely a whisper.A human resources staff member told Quintero she needed to go home.“They told me I couldn’t come back until I was tested,” said Quintero, who was also told that she would need to document that she didn’t have the virus.Her primary care doctor directed her to the nearest emergency room for testing because the practice had no coronavi…
COVID-19 messes with Texas: What went wrong and how the state can turn it around
The July 4 holiday weekend usually means cookouts and big gatherings in Texas, but right now, the state is facing a public health catastrophe.
Hospitals in Dallas and Houston are nearing ICU capacity as the number of COVID-19 cases spikes across the state. The death toll from the virus is up 50% from a month ago.
How small towns are responding to the global pandemic
Before the global pandemic hit, small towns across America were dealing with struggling economies, aging roads and bridges, and declining populations.
The coronavirus added new challenges, like additional demand for limited hospital beds for an aging population, many of whom have chronic health conditions.
Fortunately, as I’ve seen in my work at the Small Town Center at Mississippi State University, small towns have the advantage of being more nimble and responsive to crisis than cities, largely because they have fewer regulations and more opportunities to be creative about problem-solving.
Texas testing centers drowning under virus wave
Armed with blankets and pillows, Texans wait in their cars for hours outside a testing center in Houston, one of the new COVID-19 epicenters in the US.
"I've been here since three in the morning," said Maria Solis to AFP. The 22-year-old has come to get tested for a second time, after her first came back positive, prompting her to quarantine for 14 days.
In two weeks, the situation in Houston, the fourth-largest city in the United States, has sharply declined -- as seen outside the United Memorial Medical Center Tidwell, a hospital in a residential neighborhood in north Houston.