Even evangelical groups were disgusted by Trump’s Bible stunt: former White House faith adviser
On CNN Tuesday, former Obama White House faith and race adviser Joshua Dubois said President Donald Trump’s Bible photo-op in front of the church near the White House could backfire on him with his most critical voting bloc.
“I thought it was farcical. And it is kind of blowing up in his face even in the faith community and communities that support, him like some conservative evangelical communities,” said Dubois. “The reason is Jesus stood up for everyday people, including the vulnerable, and didn’t believe in false displays of piety, and yesterday President Trump ordered — or was okay with — everyday people being gassed and shot with rubber bullets in order to make his way to a false display of piety.”
“It is just obscene and absurd,” continued Dubois. “And he sort of is flailing right now. He started off by showing sympathy to the family of George Floyd, then telling governors to get tough, and then the scene yesterday at the White House. He doesn’t seem to have a plan, a strategy, to address the underlying issues and bring the country together … Everything that he does seems to make things worse.”
Former NBA player overcomes ‘crippling anxiety’ for protests: ‘We are tired of the tyranny of police’ and Donald Trump
Former NBA player Royce White overcame his anxiety to lead protests over the weekend in Minneapolis.
Speaking to CNN Tuesday, White noted that if only people listened to football star Colin Kaepernick, who peacefully protested by taking a knee during the "National Anthem" sung at games, this would not have happened. He was trying to raise awareness about police brutality and the disproportionate attacks on people of color at the hands of police. At the time, conservatives, including President Donald Trump, blasted him for the protest, ignoring the reason for doing it and focusing instead on how he refused to stand for the song.
1960s segregationist George Wallace would ‘smile’ at seeing Trump teargas protesters for a photo op: CNN’s Bakari Sellers
CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers said on Tuesday that watching President Donald Trump teargas a group of peaceful protesters so that he could have a photo opportunity reminded him of something he'd see segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace do.
"Yesterday, the president of the United States used teargas, he used the military against peaceful protesters," Sellers said. "The the only thing I could think of is George Wallace is looking over him with a smile."
Sellers then said he was "thoroughly pissed off" at conservative evangelicals who are remaining silent even as Trump continues to pour gasoline on the fire of racism while wrapping himself in the flag and the cross.
“My God!’: CNN’s Anderson Cooper appalled by the real reason Trump went to St. John’s Church
On Monday evening, President Donald Trump appeared to cause mass disruption and chaos as federal police cleared peaceful protesters with forceful tactics outside the White House ahead of his walk to the nearby St. John’s Church.
And when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins told Anderson Cooper on air of the reported reason behind this move, the host was shocked and appalled.
“Sources are telling my colleague Kevin Liptak that, in part, the reason the president made this trip outside the gates of the White House — a really rare trip, where you do not often see the president walk out of the front door of the White House, walk across Lafayette Square, to St. John’s — was driven, in part, that he was upset by coverage of the fact that he had been rushed to the underground bunker on Friday night during the protests that you saw breaking out here, in front of the White House,” she said.