Quantcast
Ex-Palm Beach County mayor roasts residents who think face mask rules are a ‘Constitutional crisis’

Published

1 min ago

on

Melissa McKinlay, the former mayor of Palm Beach County and current Palm Beach County commissioner, mocked protesters who screamed at her during a public vote to mandate wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While appearing on CNN, McKinlay said that many of the people who complained that wearing masks infringed on their personal freedoms have no idea what actual government oppression is.

“Their argument is, this is some sort of Constitutional crisis,” she said. “Let me just say, a Constitutional crisis is voter suppression. It’s discrimination based on race. It’s not trying to address a public health epidemic by asking people to wear masks to curb the spread of this virus. If you want to make this a Constitutional crisis, let’s talk about the 120,000-plus dead Americans who are no longer able to pursue their happiness.”

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota then asked McKinlay what constitutional amendments the anti-mask protesters believe that the mandates are purportedly violating.

“I haven’t been able to find that amendment to the constitution,” she replied. “We viewed this mandate the same way we view wearing clothes in public and putting on a seat belt. We’ve got a crisis on our hands, people that are dying, a virus that is spreading rapidly.”

Watch the video below.


Woman coughs on a baby after hearing mother speak Spanish

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

California police are seeking a woman who intentionally coughed on a baby after hearing the child's mother speak Spanish.

The woman was wearing a mask while waiting in line Friday at Yogurtland in San Jose when she got into an argument with the boy's mother for standing too close, reported KGO-TV.

"It happened so quick I was in shock. She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son's face," said Mireya Mora.

‘Ridiculous — it defies logic’: CNN’s Gupta aghast at Trump’s mask-free indoor Arizona rally

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta found himself at a loss for words when asked about President Donald Trump's Tuesday afternoon rally inside of an Arizona megachurch where participants weren't even required to wear face masks.

Trump’s 2020 election app harvests intimate user data — including your location: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Anyone with a smartphone is familiar with the litany of privacy permissions that users are asked to approve upon downloading a new app. Yet while few users would balk at a photo-editing app asking for permission to access your camera, how might you feel about Donald Trump's app asking to download your entire contact list?

Now, a research team at the University of Texas at Austin's Center for Media Engagement has found that President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and — to a lesser extent — former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign are mining personal data from unsuspecting users who download their bespoke campaign apps.

