Ex-Palm Beach County mayor roasts residents who think face mask rules are a ‘Constitutional crisis’

While appearing on CNN, McKinlay said that many of the people who complained that wearing masks infringed on their personal freedoms have no idea what actual government oppression is.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Their argument is, this is some sort of Constitutional crisis,” she said. “Let me just say, a Constitutional crisis is voter suppression. It’s discrimination based on race. It’s not trying to address a public health epidemic by asking people to wear masks to curb the spread of this virus. If you want to make this a Constitutional crisis, let’s talk about the 120,000-plus dead Americans who are no longer able to pursue their happiness.”
CNN’s Alisyn Camerota then asked McKinlay what constitutional amendments the anti-mask protesters believe that the mandates are purportedly violating.
“I haven’t been able to find that amendment to the constitution,” she replied. “We viewed this mandate the same way we view wearing clothes in public and putting on a seat belt. We’ve got a crisis on our hands, people that are dying, a virus that is spreading rapidly.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Anyone with a smartphone is familiar with the litany of privacy permissions that users are asked to approve upon downloading a new app. Yet while few users would balk at a photo-editing app asking for permission to access your camera, how might you feel about Donald Trump's app asking to download your entire contact list?
Now, a research team at the University of Texas at Austin's Center for Media Engagement has found that President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and — to a lesser extent — former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign are mining personal data from unsuspecting users who download their bespoke campaign apps.