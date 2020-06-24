Ex-Palm Beach County mayor roasts residents who think face mask rules are a ‘Constitutional crisis’

Melissa McKinlay, the former mayor of Palm Beach County and current Palm Beach County commissioner, mocked protesters who screamed at her during a public vote to mandate wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While appearing on CNN, McKinlay said that many of the people who complained that wearing masks infringed on their personal freedoms have no idea what actual government oppression is.

“Their argument is, this is some sort of Constitutional crisis,” she said. “Let me just say, a Constitutional crisis is voter suppression. It’s discrimination based on race. It’s not trying to address a public health epidemic by asking people to wear masks to curb the spread of this virus. If you want to make this a Constitutional crisis, let’s talk about the 120,000-plus dead Americans who are no longer able to pursue their happiness.”

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota then asked McKinlay what constitutional amendments the anti-mask protesters believe that the mandates are purportedly violating.

“I haven’t been able to find that amendment to the constitution,” she replied. “We viewed this mandate the same way we view wearing clothes in public and putting on a seat belt. We’ve got a crisis on our hands, people that are dying, a virus that is spreading rapidly.”

Watch the video below.