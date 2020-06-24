Trump ‘patriots’ ready to die for freedom scream at county commissioners because they don’t want to wear face masks

Supporters of President Donald Trump in Palm Beach County, Florida this week screamed at county commissioners who voted unanimously to require that residents wear face masks when out in public.

As The Daily Beast reports, the public hearing on Palm Beach County’s new mask policy drew scores of angry self-described “patriots” who accused the commissioners of taking part in a conspiracy involving Bill Gates to enact a tyrannical government in the United States.

“Every single one of you has a smirk behind that little mask, but every single one of you are going to get punished by God,” thundered one angry woman. “You cannot escape God. You cannot escape God. I’m going to say that again. You cannot escape God.”

Another woman wearing a camouflage “Trump 2020” hat told the commissioners that they were failing in their jobs by mandating masks while looters were purportedly ready to roll into Palm Beach County.

“Well, guess what, the riots are spreading, too!” she fumed. “And what the hell are we going to do about that? We’re going to arrest patriots for not wearing a mask? That’s what you want?”

The woman concluded by shouting, “And I say Trump 2020!”

And another man accused the commissioners who voted for the mask mandate of also working to defund the local police department.

“But what’s going to happen when you get the call… ‘Oh, we got to defund the police, we got to get rid of them,'” he fumed. “Who’s going to arrest the people for [not] wearing stupid masks?… What are you going to do? How are you going to put the people down?”

Watch a full stream of the meeting below.