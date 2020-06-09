Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-police chief unloads on lawyer’s ‘horrific’ defense of Minneapolis cop who watched George Floyd die

Published

12 mins ago

on

A former police chief on Tuesday unloaded on attorney Earl Gray for his claim that civilian bystanders should have intervened to stop former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin from kneeling on George Floyd’s neck.

Appearing on CNN, former National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Cedric Alexander said that putting the onus on bystanders to stop police brutality completely overlooks the dangers that ordinary people face when trying to intervene with law enforcement officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me tell you something, those folks on that sidewalk did everything that they could do to stay within the framework of the law,” Alexander said. “They know if they had intervened, they would have took the risk themselves of getting hurt and certainly would have ended up with a case of intervening with the actions of a police officer.”

Alexander also said that Gray’s attempt to defend former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane showed how little defense attorneys had to work with in defending their clients in the George Floyd case.

“This is horrific, if that’s the best defense they can come up with,” he said. “I’ve been in this game for a very long time… over 40 years, and never have I heard such a silly, silly defense.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ex-police chief unloads on lawyer’s ‘horrific’ defense of Minneapolis cop who watched George Floyd die

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

A former police chief on Tuesday unloaded on attorney Earl Gray for his claim that civilian bystanders should have intervened to stop former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin from kneeling on George Floyd's neck.

Appearing on CNN, former National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Cedric Alexander said that putting the onus on bystanders to stop police brutality completely overlooks the dangers that ordinary people face when trying to intervene with law enforcement officials.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

All the president’s garbagemen: Has Trump finally lit a dumpster fire his enablers can’t put out?

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Donald Trump's presidency has always been propped up with chicken wire and spit. Which is to say: this president is so grotesquely out of his depth that he requires copious backstopping in order to artificially appear as if he's not quite as incompetent as he actually is.

Since the beginning, my rule for observing the consequences of Trump's decisions has been: Trump always makes things worse for Trump. No matter what, Trump invariably makes the wrong choices for his presidency and for the nation, damaging his own status as much as he's damaging institutions, norms, the rule of law and, generally, the rest of us. Consequently, Fox News, AM talk radio, Russian trolls and scores of Red Hat fanboys are tasked with desperately covering for his total inability to handle the gig.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump is facing ‘political death’ without enough time to turn the country around before the election: conservative

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

According to conservative columnists Matt Lewis, Donald Trump will likely be ousted in November due to devastating unemployment numbers that will still not have rebounded due to the coronavirus pandemic that was botched by his administration.

In his column for the Daily Beast, Lewis -- who abandoned the Republican Party due to its embrace of Trump -- pointed to the historical record of what has befallen the previous presidents in times of high unemployment.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image