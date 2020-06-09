Ex-police chief unloads on lawyer’s ‘horrific’ defense of Minneapolis cop who watched George Floyd die

Appearing on CNN, former National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Cedric Alexander said that putting the onus on bystanders to stop police brutality completely overlooks the dangers that ordinary people face when trying to intervene with law enforcement officials.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Let me tell you something, those folks on that sidewalk did everything that they could do to stay within the framework of the law,” Alexander said. “They know if they had intervened, they would have took the risk themselves of getting hurt and certainly would have ended up with a case of intervening with the actions of a police officer.”
Alexander also said that Gray’s attempt to defend former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane showed how little defense attorneys had to work with in defending their clients in the George Floyd case.
“This is horrific, if that’s the best defense they can come up with,” he said. “I’ve been in this game for a very long time… over 40 years, and never have I heard such a silly, silly defense.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Appearing on CNN, former National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Cedric Alexander said that putting the onus on bystanders to stop police brutality completely overlooks the dangers that ordinary people face when trying to intervene with law enforcement officials.
Donald Trump's presidency has always been propped up with chicken wire and spit. Which is to say: this president is so grotesquely out of his depth that he requires copious backstopping in order to artificially appear as if he's not quite as incompetent as he actually is.
According to conservative columnists Matt Lewis, Donald Trump will likely be ousted in November due to devastating unemployment numbers that will still not have rebounded due to the coronavirus pandemic that was botched by his administration.
In his column for the Daily Beast, Lewis -- who abandoned the Republican Party due to its embrace of Trump -- pointed to the historical record of what has befallen the previous presidents in times of high unemployment.