Ex-tea party lawmaker slams Sean Hannity for telling viewers police are ‘under attack’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity warned his viewers that police officers in America are “under attack,” saying, “it is unfair, it is sick, and it is twisted.”

Hannity’s comments did not sit well with former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL), who scorned Hannity’s “fake war on cops.”

Walsh added that it was because of his respect for police that “I want bad cops off the streets.”

Austin police chief to keep his job — despite city council members calling for a change in leadership

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley will stay in his position, a city spokesperson confirmed in an email Thursday.

“I have had very pointed conversations with Chief Manley over the last several weeks,” City Manager Spencer Cronk also said in the email. “He has assured me he is sincerely committed to making the reforms necessary.”

Local activists have called for Manley to be fired, but the police chief cannot be fired, per state law. Instead, he can only be demoted to the position he held before chief, and the only person who has the power to do that is Cronk.

Air Force launches investigation into why military aircraft were used to monitor police brutality protesters

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the Air Force Inspector General is opening an investigation into why military aircraft were used to surveill the police brutality protests.

"The inquiry was apparently prompted by lawmakers who expressed concerns to Pentagon officials that the use of military surveillance airplanes may have violated the civil liberties of protesters demonstrating against police violence after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis," said the report. "The Air Force’s action comes days after the Pentagon’s top intelligence policy official told Congress that the nation’s military intelligence agencies did not spy on American protesters during the wave of nationwide demonstrations."

Bolton’s concentrations camp allegations backed up by ex-administration officials: Trump ‘couldn’t care less’

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is once again in a scandal over "concentration camps" thanks to a new book from former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The forthcoming memoir recounts Trump encouraging Chinese leader Xi Jinping to continue forcing Uighur Muslims into the concentration camps.

"Throughout his presidency, nine current and former senior administration officials say, Trump has exhibited a callous indifference to what has been described as crimes against humanity and cultural genocide taking place in China’s western Xinjiang province," The Daily Beast reported Thursday.

