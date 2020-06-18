Ex-tea party lawmaker slams Sean Hannity for telling viewers police are ‘under attack’
On Thursday, Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity warned his viewers that police officers in America are “under attack,” saying, “it is unfair, it is sick, and it is twisted.”
Hannity’s comments did not sit well with former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL), who scorned Hannity’s “fake war on cops.”
Walsh added that it was because of his respect for police that “I want bad cops off the streets.”
Such bullshit. Hannity’s fake war on cops. I’m more pro-cop than Hannity. It’s BECAUSE I’m pro-cop, that I want cops held accountable, and I want bad cops off the streets. Rayshard Brooks should not have been shot. I’m pro-cop and I’m demanding cops step up and clean their house. https://t.co/U4fq66LXAS
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 19, 2020
