Ex-Trump adviser: President will roll out a ‘much more racist pitch’ to appeal to his white base

Speaking on MSNBC this Thursday, former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci talked about President Trump’s racist rhetoric, and whether or not he uses that rhetoric to appeal directly to his white base.

According to Scaramucci, Trump’s usage of terms like “kung-flu” as a way to describe what he sees as the Chinese origins of the coronavirus, amongst others, is just him “experimenting.”

“He is searching for what he thinks is the Rubik’s Cube answer to getting him reelected, and that is more white turnout in November,” Scaramucci said. “And so, he’s decided he’s going to make this a race-baiting race war, he’s going to do everything he can to defy the people … and he’s hoping he can get his base to turn out in terms of voter participation at a higher percentage than last time.”

“By August, he’ll have a much more refined, much more negative, much more racist pitch,” he added.

