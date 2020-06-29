Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Trump official makes frightening prediction about the number of COVID-19 infections by the end of 2020

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Trump FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Monday warned that COVID-19 infections in the United States are accelerating at an alarming rate that could see as much as half the population infected with the disease by the end of the year.

Appearing on CNBC, Gottlieb argued that the rapid spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the country had already gotten out of hand to the point where they may not be much that can be done to stop it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The community spread is pretty pervasive and we’re going to see it build pretty quickly over the next two weeks,” he said.

Gottlieb said that the increased number of young people getting the disease has so far meant that we’re seeing fewer deaths than we did earlier this year, but he warned “that won’t stay that way.”

“Eventually it will start to seep into older, more vulnerable people,” he said. “Even if the death rate has come down, which I believe it has, the total number of deaths will go back up, we’ll probably get above 1,000 deaths per day on average.”

Gottlieb said he was optimistic about getting a vaccine for COVID-19 out by early next year, but he warned that it may not matter if the United States keeps letting the virus spread unchecked.

“By the time we get to the end of this year probably close to half the population will have coronavirus, and that’s if we just stay at our current rate,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump knew about Russian bounties on US military much earlier than he’s letting on: Ex-RNC head

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Monday morning, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele claimed he had no doubt that Donald Trump was aware that Russia was paying out bounties for the killings of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

Speaking with "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the former RNC head was asked if Donald Trump thinks Americans are "stupid" for telling them he was out of the loop on the intelligence reports.

"I will take up that challenge and say they did brief him," Steele replied. "I do not believe that something as important and severe as this was left untold to the president of the United States."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Trump’s denials about Russian bounties on US troops

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough busted President Donald Trump's denials of a story about Russia putting a bounty on U.S. troops, and the administration's subsequent failure to respond.

The "Morning Joe" host said the denials didn't add up, and he said the episode was yet another example of Trump siding with Russian president Vladimir Putin over American intelligence services.

"At first Donald Trump said he didn't get the briefing and then he changes his story and starts suggesting that this might be a hoax," Scarborough said, speaking to New York Times reporter Charlie Savage, who helped break the story. "Yet, Charlie, didn't you say in March this was considered so serious by the intel community that the national security council convened a meeting in late March to figure out how to respond to Vladimir Putin's Russian government putting bounties on the heads of American soldiers, and they came up with several options -- none of which have been followed through on by this president."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump-loving governors who took his COVID-19 advice are ‘in retreat’ as his 2020 campaign stumbles: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Governors in multiple states who took President Donald Trump's advice on reopening their economies as quickly as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic have been forced to reverse course, which Politico reports is further damaging his campaign's prospects.

"Republican governors in Florida, Arizona and Texas followed Trump’s lead by quickly reopening their states while taking a lax approach to social distancing and mask-wearing," the publication writes. "Now each of them is seeing skyrocketing coronavirus caseloads and rising hospitalizations, and Republican leaders are in retreat."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image