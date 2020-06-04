Ex-UAW chief pleads guilty to embezzling $1 million in union dues
A former president of United Auto Workers faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $1 million dollars in union funds and evading taxes.
Gary Jones, 63, who served as UAW President from June 2018 until resigning last December, admitted to one count of conspiring to embezzle union dues money and conspiring to use a facility of interstate commerce to aid racketeering crimes.
He also pled guilty to a separate count of conspiring to defraud the United States by evading the payment of taxes on embezzled funds and filing false tax returns.
During a video conference, Jones admitted that while serving as the director of UAW’s western region, he deliberately falsified expense reports filed with union headquarters in Detroit for personal gain.
He also said he failed to pay federal taxes on the money he illicitly diverted from the union, and collected kickbacks from another union official who was embezzling from the UAW via expense reports.
Reading from a prepared statement, Jones said he was sorry for betraying his “UAW family… wife and daughters and their families.”
According to court documents, Jones admitted to conspiring with at least six other union officials to embezzle money from the UAW by concealing it in the costs of regional union conferences.
As part of the plea deal, Jones also agreed to cooperate with the government in prosecuting other union leaders and forfeit about $119,000 in union funds, a set of golf clubs and $32,377 in cash seized by the government last August.
Jones is the fourteenth defendant to be convicted in connection with the ongoing criminal investigation into corruption within the UAW and illegal payoffs to UAW officials by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives.
Hong Kong marks Tiananmen crackdown as anthem insults and vigil banned
Hong Kong marked China's deadly Tiananmen crackdown on Thursday, with candle-light ceremonies planned across the city after authorities banned a mass vigil at a time of seething anger over a planned new security law.
The commemorations fell on another febrile day of political tension in the semi-autonomous city as lawmakers approved a Beijing-backed bill criminalizing insults to China's national anthem.
Pro-democracy politicians refused to cast their ballots with one throwing a foul-smelling liquid on the floor in a bid to halt proceedings and others shouting slogans as the votes were cast.
Fury as New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees criticizes NFL kneeling protests
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees sparked a furious backlash as he refused to support renewed NFL kneeling protests on Wednesday, saying to do so would be "disrespecting" the United States flag.
As a wave of demonstrations against police brutality and racism sweeps across the US, many athletes have voiced support for former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, who ignited controversy in 2016 by kneeling during the US national anthem.
Former San Francisco 49ers star Kaepernick, who said he was trying to draw attention to racial injustice, was later frozen out of the league and has been unemployed since being released in 2017.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago buddy used his ‘shadow’ sway over the VA to promote his Marvel comic book empire
Two and a half years ago, top officials from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs rang the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange. Standing on the podium with them was a cheering, flexing Captain America. Spider-Man waved from the trading floor below.
The event had been billed as a suicide prevention awareness campaign. No one could figure out what the Marvel characters were doing there. David Shulkin, the VA secretary at the time, said in a memoir about his tenure that he was as surprised as anyone.