‘Fake doctor’ Rand Paul ignites fury with ‘ignorant’ rant warning Americans not to rely on expert advice

This Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) chastised Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying it’s a “fatal conceit” to believe that any one person or group of people have the “knowledge necessary to direct an economy or to dictate public health behavior.”

Many took exception to Paul’s remarks, saying that he was out of place to question Fauci’s expertise.

Rand Paul got Covid19 and did nothing to safeguard anyone else. I always thought libertarians were something different. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) June 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Worth noting that Rand Paul's last ophthalmology certification came from a board he created. That board is now defunct and was never approved by the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure. — Jamie Ford (@JamieFord) June 30, 2020

Rand Paul the “fake” doctor 😂😂 — gramophoneman (@gramophoneman) June 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Rand Paul sucks. He used to be principled, but then he decided he’d rather golf with Donald Trump. https://t.co/jiwBMmVOrN — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@RandPaul — congratulations! You are trending for being an ignorant dick — again! You are an embarrassment to your state, your country, your party — and to your dad! — Del Shores (@DelShores) June 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If Rand Paul doesn't trust the advice of doctors, he shouldn't have gone to one after his neighbor kicked his ass. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

There's, like, zero percent chance I'm letting Rand Paul near my eyeballs. — Lisa Braun Dubbels (@lisadubbels) June 30, 2020

We are close to 130,000 dead and have had one of the worst governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, including a surge in the past few weeks, but Rand Paul believes Dr. Fauci should be a little more optimistic. https://t.co/2BGvUYJQeb — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Rand Paul. Fake Doctor, Fake Senator. REAL Asshole https://t.co/BVAEYTJizC — ANTIFA Marine – Trump Kills Americans (@MikeClarkUSMC) June 30, 2020

Rand Paul arguing against experts is exactly what I would expect from a fake doctor who invented his own certification board. — Thomas Vought (@TomVought) June 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What if Rand is the worst senator? https://t.co/U5iDGZ3fCO — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 30, 2020

Speaking of which, if Rand Paul had been a dinosaur he would have defunded their astronomical sky surveys and space program. https://t.co/p0mA0z9kAH — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) June 30, 2020

Listening to Rand Paul (opthamologist) berate and lecture A Fauci (three-decade head of NIH Infectious Disease division) on matters of epidemiological science is a reminder that …. … the admirable state of Kentucky is represented by (1) Mitch McConnell, and (2) this guy. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) June 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT