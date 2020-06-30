Quantcast
‘Fake doctor’ Rand Paul ignites fury with ‘ignorant’ rant warning Americans not to rely on expert advice

Published

1 min ago

on

This Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) chastised Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying it’s a “fatal conceit” to believe that any one person or group of people have the “knowledge necessary to direct an economy or to dictate public health behavior.”

Many took exception to Paul’s remarks, saying that he was out of place to question Fauci’s expertise.

Indiana priest slurs Black Lives Matter as ‘maggots and parasites’ trying to create a ‘new species of human’

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

An Indiana priest compared Black Lives Matter protesters to "maggots and parasites" during his weekly message.

Father Theodore Rothrock, of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel, denounced the civil rights movement and the destruction of monuments honoring Confederate leaders and other historic figures, reported the Indianapolis Star.

"The only lives that matter are their own and the only power they seek is their own," Rothrock wrote to parishioners. "They are wolves in wolves clothing, masked thieves and bandits, seeking only to devour the life of the poor and profit from the fear of others. They are maggots and parasites at best, feeding off the isolation of addiction and broken families, and offering to replace and current frustration and anxiety with more misery and greater resentment."

1 in 5 Americans could be evicted by Sept 30 as COVID-19 economic crisis grows worse

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's economic crisis as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak is finally trickling down to those who can't afford their rent after losing their jobs.

“I will tell you, I think landlords are going to take it easy," Trump said at the end of March. "We may put out a statement on that. I think a lot of people that are owed money are going to take it easy. They don’t sort of have a choice."

Trump campaign abruptly cancels Alabama rally plans after state officials warn of COVID-19 spread: CNN

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign has canceled plans to hold a rally in the deep-red state of Alabama after state officials expressed concern that the rally would accelerate the spread of COVID-19.

CNN reports that the campaign had been planning to have the president campaign in Alabama with GOP Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville, whom the president endorsed earlier this year in a major snub to former Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is also running for the Senate seat.

