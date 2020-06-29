Father of Marine who may have been killed in Russia bounty plot offers his thoughts on Trump

On Monday evening, the Associated Press reported President Donald Trump was briefed in 2019 by former National Security Advisor John Bolton about the alleged Russian plot to offer bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Iraq.

The AP also examined which U.S. troops may have been killed by the Russia scheme.

“The Defense Department identified Marine Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, 43, from Newark, Delaware; Sgt. Benjamin Hines, 31, from York, Pennsylvania; and Cpl. Robert Hendriks, 25, from Locust Valley, New York, as the Marines killed in April 2019. The three Marines were all infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, a reserve infantry unit headquartered out of Garden City, New York,” the AP reported.

The AP spoke with Hendricks’ father, who said the reports of the bounty should’ve been addressed.

“If this was kind of swept under the carpet as to not make it a bigger issue with Russia, and one ounce of blood was spilled when they knew this, I lost all respect for this administration and everything,” Erik Hendriks said.