Father of Marine who may have been killed in Russia bounty plot offers his thoughts on Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday evening, the Associated Press reported President Donald Trump was briefed in 2019 by former National Security Advisor John Bolton about the alleged Russian plot to offer bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Iraq.

The AP also examined which U.S. troops may have been killed by the Russia scheme.

“The Defense Department identified Marine Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, 43, from Newark, Delaware; Sgt. Benjamin Hines, 31, from York, Pennsylvania; and Cpl. Robert Hendriks, 25, from Locust Valley, New York, as the Marines killed in April 2019. The three Marines were all infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, a reserve infantry unit headquartered out of Garden City, New York,” the AP reported.

The AP spoke with Hendricks’ father, who said the reports of the bounty should’ve been addressed.

“If this was kind of swept under the carpet as to not make it a bigger issue with Russia, and one ounce of blood was spilled when they knew this, I lost all respect for this administration and everything,” Erik Hendriks said.


John Bolton briefed Trump on Russian bounty plot — and it happened a year earlier than previous reports: AP

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton briefed President Donald Trump on an alleged Russian plot to offer bounties for the killing of U.S. troops serving in Afghanistan.

"Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence," the Associated Press reported Monday evening.

2020 Election

Here’s what Trump was focused on the day that his briefing reportedly included the Russian bounty plot

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

More information is coming out on the timeline of when President Donald Trump was reportedly briefed on a Russian plot to offer bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

"American officials provided a written briefing in late February to President Trump laying out their conclusion that a Russian military intelligence unit offered and paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan," The New York Times reported Monday evening, citing "two officials familiar with the matter."

WATCH: Susan Rice says officials who did not brief Trump on Russian plot ‘should be run out of the White House’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice had harsh words if administration officials did not brief President Donald Trump on Russia reportedly offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Rice was interviewed by the host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC.

"So, let me explain this. Intelligence comes in, if it's put in the President's Daily Briefing, which is a short but important summary of the most important information, it's provided to the president, the vice president, the National Security Adviser, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, on down," Rice explained. "Everybody in the senior national security team gets this briefing six out of seven days a week."

