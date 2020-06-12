Fawlty Towers episode pulled over ‘racial slurs’
One of cult comedy Fawlty Towers’ most famous episodes — “The Germans” — was taken off UK screens on Friday because of supposed “racial slurs”, as anti-racism protests gathered pace.
The decision by the BBC-owned streaming service UKTV drew a furious condemnation from Fawlty Towers actor John Cleese who said the episode had been completely misunderstood.
Cleese, who first found fame with Monty Python’s Flying Circus, said it was a critique of racist attitudes, not an endorsement of them
In a tweet he said the BBC was “now run by a mixture of marketing people and petty bureaucrats”.
“I would have hoped that someone at the BBC would understand that there are two ways of making fun of human behavior,” he wrote.
“One is to attack it directly. The other is to have someone who is patently a figure of fun, speak up on behalf of that behavior,” he added.
UKTV said earlier the episode contained “racial slurs so we are taking the episode down while we review it”.
“We regularly review older content to ensure it meets audience expectations and are particularly aware of the impact of outdated language,” it added.
The episode, first aired in October 1975, centers on manic hotel owner Basil Fawlty, played by Cleese, offending a group of German tourists.
Fawlty repeatedly says “don’t mention the war” and ultimately does a goosestepping impersonation of Adolf Hitler.
The episode also contains a character, Major Gowen, talking about the West Indies cricket team in offensive terms.
The decision to take the episode down even caught the eye of international leaders with Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte asked about it at a Friday news conference.
Fawlty Towers, named Britain’s greatest ever sitcom by experts for the Radio Times magazine in 2019, joins a list of UK programmes pulled in recent days.
That followed Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death in US police custody of unarmed black man George Floyd, which has triggered global outrage.
Netflix removed comedies Little Britain, The League of Gentlemen and The Mighty Boosh.
Two of Britain’s most popular entertainers, Ant and Dec, apologized for impersonating “people of color” and comedian Leigh Francis issued an apology for dressing up as black celebrities.
HBO Max also removed classic film “Gone With The Wind” from its broadcasts because of its “racial depictions”.
Fawlty Towers ran for 12 episodes between 1975 and 1979.
© 2020 AFP
Woman posts video of herself saying ‘kill all’ BLM protesters — and gets fired hours later
A woman named Jacqueline Michele DeLuca got fired from her job at Party City this week after she posted a video of herself saying that all Black Lives Matter protesters should be killed.
Business Insider reports that DeLuca posted a video of herself driving in a car and disparaging black people.
"I don't like motherf*cking black people," she said. "I f*cking hate black people, bro."
She then went on to explain that her hatred for black people stemmed from the fact that a "f*cking n*gger ran the f*cking stop light and looked at me like it was my motherf*cking fault."
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Body cam footage shows cops taunting and refusing to help man as he drowned in a creek
The family of a 24-year-old Tennessee man who drowned as police looked on are calling for justice after body cam video of the incident was released to the public, the New York Post reports.
Johnny “JJ” Baldwin, 24, fell into a creek as he was trying to flee police on foot after being pulled over for a minor traffic violation. As Baldwin cried out for help, cops can be heard calling him a "dumb a**" and taunting him while failing to provide help.
“Well then, swim,” one officer says in response to Baldwin's pleas. “Your dumb a** jumped in the river.”
Meghan Markle’s Canadian BFF has TV show axed over race row
A Canadian network has pulled the TV series of Meghan Markle's fashion stylist friend Jessica Mulroney, who was accused of "white privilege" in a spat with a black lifestyle blogger.
Mulroney got into the row with Sasha Exeter over the blogger's support for the anti-racism protests that swept the United States.
According to the single black mother, 40-year-old Mulroney, the daughter-in-law of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, threatened to bad-mouth Exeter to companies and brands that support her blog.
CTV said Mulroney's reality how, "I Do, Redo," which organizes do-overs of weddings that went wrong, had been removed with immediate effect.