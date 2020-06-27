Quantcast
Connect with us

FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force arrests 4 men for vandalism of Andrew Jackson statue

Published

1 min ago

on

Federal authorities on Saturday announced that four men had been arrested for vandalism of a controversial statue of former President Andrew Jackson in Washington, DC.

The United States Park Police and the FBI Washington Field Office’s Violent Crime Task Force, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

“Lee Michael Cantrell, 47, of Virginia; Connor Matthew Judd, 20, of Washington, D.C.; Ryan Lane, 37, of Maryland; and Graham Lloyd, 37, of Maine, were charged by criminal complaint yesterday with destruction of federal property, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office’s Criminal Division James A. Dawson, and Acting Chief of the United States Park Police (USPP) Gregory T. Monahan,” the DOJ’s statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The complaint, unsealed today, alleges that on June 22, 2020, the four men along with other unidentified individuals, damaged and attempted to tear down the statue depicting Andrew Jackson located in Lafayette Square,” the Department of Justice said.

The statue’s location was cleared by police gassing peaceful protesters for President Donald Trump’s infamous photo-op with a Bible.

Jackson has become highly controversial due to his racism, with his “Indian Removal Act” policies considered by many to be acts of genocide.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia will not stand idly by and allow our national monuments to be vandalized and destroyed,” acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin said. “This Office remains steadfast in its commitment to protect the sacred First Amendment right of individuals to peacefully protest, but these charges should serve as a warning to those who choose to desecrate the statues and monuments that adorn our nation’s capital: your violent behavior and criminal conduct will not be tolerated.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump’s former communications director calls for the end of his administration: ‘He is a puppet’

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's former White House communications director called for the end of his administration on Saturday.

Anthony Scaramucci joined people using the term "TRE45ON" -- spelling the word "treason" with the "a" and "s" changed to 45, in reference to Trump being the 45th president. The term trended nationwide on Twitter on Saturday.

Time to go. #TRE45ON

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Lincoln Project releases brutal new anti-Trump ad on Putin’s reported bounty for killing of US troops

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

The Lincoln Project, the effort of top former GOP strategists to defeat Trump in the 2020 election, released a hard-hitting new ad on Saturday.

"In the last year, flag-draped coffins have returned from Afghanistan. Now we know Vladimir Putin pays a bounty for the murder of American soldiers," the narrator says.

"Donald Trump knows too -- and does nothing," the ad continues. "Putin pays the Taliban cash to slaughter our men and women in uniform and Trump is silent."

The ad has a brutal ending that questions the president's loyalty.

"When Trump tells you he stands by the troops, he's right. Just not our troops.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I never heard this’: Trump’s former intel chief denies knowing about Russian bounty plot

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's former acting Director of National Intelligence denied on Saturday knowing that Russia was reportedly offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Richard Grenell served as Trump's acting DNI from February 20th to March 26th despite having no intelligence expertise.

Rep. Ted Lieu, who is an Air Force Reserve Colonel, asked Grenell on Twitter about the White House claim that Trump was not briefed.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image