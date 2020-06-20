Quantcast
Federal judge dismisses Trump’s attempt to block release of John Bolton’s book

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from CNN, Judge Royce Lamberth of the US DC District Court denied Donald Trump’s attempt to stop the release of former aide John Bolton’s book.

On Friday, the judge did not make a ruling but noted that “It certainly looks difficult to me as to what I can do about those books all over the country,” adding “The horse, as we used to say in Texas, seems to be out of the barn.”

According to reports, over 250,000 copies of the book have already been shipped.

 

 

 


