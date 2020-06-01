‘Federal police used munitions on peaceful protestors’: DC mayor rips ‘shameful’ attack
The mayor of Washington, DC joined the chorus of voices blasting federal law enforcement for opening fire on protesters for President Donald Trump to hold a photo-op.
“I imposed a curfew at 7pm. A full 25 minutes before the curfew [and without] provocation, federal police used munitions on peaceful protestors in front of the White House, an act that will make the job of
DC Police Department officers more difficult,” Mayor Muriel Bowser posted on Twitter.
DC residents — Go home. Be safe
— Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC at 7 pm (@MurielBowser) June 2, 2020
WATCH: President Trump walks across Lafayette Park to St. John's Church. Holding a Bible he says, "We have a great country. That's my thoughts." pic.twitter.com/A3HS8hR32p
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 1, 2020
President Trump returns to the White House after walking across Lafayette Park to St. John's Church. pic.twitter.com/RatTNI7koh
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 1, 2020