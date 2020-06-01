Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Federal police used munitions on peaceful protestors’: DC mayor rips ‘shameful’ attack

Published

2 hours ago

on

The mayor of Washington, DC joined the chorus of voices blasting federal law enforcement for opening fire on protesters for President Donald Trump to hold a photo-op.

“I imposed a curfew at 7pm. A full 25 minutes before the curfew [and without] provocation, federal police used munitions on peaceful protestors in front of the White House, an act that will make the job of
DC Police Department officers more difficult,” Mayor Muriel Bowser posted on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Lay down your arms’: Bronze Star-winner in Congress urges military to ‘be on the right side of history’

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

The United States military received a message from a decorated Congressman that would have seemed unthinkable just a week ago.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) served four tours of duty in Iraq, receiving the Bronze Star Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for valor.

Since 2015, Moulton has served as a member of Congress. On Monday, he made a plea to his former colleagues in uniform.

"We are a nation founded in dissent, birthed in freedom, committed to equality, and yet regularly reminded that we struggle to achieve all three," Moulton tweeted.

"The President has made it clear that the fight for these Constitutional principles is a fight against himself," he explained. "We must therefore, with every ounce of conviction, every commitment to peace, and every glimmer of hope, join in lawful protest to overcome his tyranny."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gunfire heard at Louisville protests — a day after Black businessman was shot by police

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

On Monday, gunfire was reported at the police brutality protests in Louisville, Kentucky.

This follows just one night after police gunfire left several people injured and killed local Black businessman David McAtee. That death led to the mayor of Louisville terminating the chief of police, after it was revealed none of the officers involved in the shooting had their body cameras active.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Texas police trap protesters marching across Dallas bridge

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

On Monday, officers of the Dallas Police Department trapped a crowd of protesters marching across the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, containing them with smoke.

According to witnesses, the police ordered the protesters to lie on the ground, and then began to make arrests.

The protesters marching westbound on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge has been stopped by law enforcement. Officers deployed smoke to deter the marchers from crossing over to the eastbound side of the bridge. @ChiefHallDPD @CityOfDallas

Continue Reading
 
 