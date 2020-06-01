Police tear-gassed protesters for Trump to violate curfew for a photo-op posing with a Bible

On Monday evening, police and the military launched tear gas against protesters near the White House.

Reporters on the scene are now reporting the action was done so Trump could visit St. John’s church, where he posed with a Bible for a photo opportunity.

Trump’s visit was in violation of the curfew imposed on Washington, DC.

BREAKING: Lafayette Square Park was cleared of protesters to allow Trump to walk through here. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/BJbbL6M81l — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 1, 2020

A cameraman was bashed by police during the effort to clear the area.

US President Donald Trump holds a Bible at St. John's Church across the street from the White House after tear gas was fired at protesters in the area pic.twitter.com/xbWpF7u1jt — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 1, 2020

The pastor of St. John's on Fox News just said he had no idea what was going to be happening at his church tonight at 7pm. "I feel like I'm in some alternative universe in a way." — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) June 1, 2020

President Trump returns to the White House after walking across Lafayette Park to St. John's Church. pic.twitter.com/RatTNI7koh — CSPAN (@cspan) June 1, 2020