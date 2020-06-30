Florida cop charged with battery after video of him shoving kneeling protester went viral

A video of a police officer shoving a kneeling protester went viral as part of a series of videos showing absurd police brutality during the Black Lives Matter protests around the country, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
“Steven Pohorence, the Fort Lauderdale police officer accused of shoving a kneeling protester last month during a Black Lives Matters protest, has been charged with battery, the Broward State Attorney’s office announced Tuesday,” the report said.
According to court documents the charges were filed after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the May 31 incident.
The first-degree battery charge is only a misdemeanor in Florida and the worst Pohorence could get is a year in jail.
You can see a video of the incident below:
