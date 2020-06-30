Quantcast
Florida cop charged with battery after video of him shoving kneeling protester went viral

Published

1 min ago

on

A video of a police officer shoving a kneeling protester went viral as part of a series of videos showing absurd police brutality during the Black Lives Matter protests around the country, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“Steven Pohorence, the Fort Lauderdale police officer accused of shoving a kneeling protester last month during a Black Lives Matters protest, has been charged with battery, the Broward State Attorney’s office announced Tuesday,” the report said.

According to court documents the charges were filed after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the May 31 incident.

The first-degree battery charge is only a misdemeanor in Florida and the worst Pohorence could get is a year in jail.

You can see a video of the incident below:

2020 Election

Texas Medical Association reverses course and calls on GOP to cancel Houston convention as coronavirus surges

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

The Texas Medical Association on Tuesday called on the Republican Party of Texas to cancel its in-person July convention scheduled to take place in Houston, one of the country’s coronavirus hot spots.

The latest development comes one day after The Texas Tribune reported on the Texas Medical Association’s sponsorship of the convention, an indoor gathering that is not requiring masks of the 6,000 people expected to attend. On Monday, TMA told the Tribune that it would not rescind its sponsorship and had not called on the Republican Party to cancel its convention.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘They can’t even get their stories straight’: Reporter mocks Republican excuses for Trump’s ignorance on Russia bounty

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

The New York Times confirmed Tuesday that money from a Russian military account did send large financial transfers into Taliban-linked bank accounts. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace about it, reporter Adam Goldman explained that the more information that becomes known, the more convoluted the excuses and explanations are from Republicans.

Goldman's reporting revealed that President Donald Trump was informed about Russian bounty on American soldiers as part of his Presidential Daily Briefing (PDB) on February 27. Trump has called the Times "fake news" and said that intelligence told him that the story wasn't "credible."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany mocked for claim Trump is ‘most informed’ person on earth: ‘How can she not burst out laughing?’

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was blasted on Tuesday after defending Trump by claiming that he does read.

At the daily White House press briefing, McEnany was asked about reports Trump did not read the President's Daily Briefing that revealed the alleged Russian plot to offer bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“The President does read,” McEnany argued. “And he also consumes intelligence verbally.”

Continue Reading
 
 
