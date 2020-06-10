Florida leaders up in arms after Trump officials move to allow oil drilling off their coast: report

On Wednesday, reports indicated President Donald Trump’s Department of the Interior is drafting a plan that will expand oil drilling near the Florida coasts — after the November election.

The plan is triggering outrage among politicians in Florida — and, according to the Tampa Bay Times, not just Democrats.

“The offices of Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, who have pushed legislation that would advance the ban another 10 years, both said Wednesday they will continue to work on keeping drilling away from Florida,” reported Zachary Sampson. “Scott said he wants ‘to make sure Florida’s natural resources are preserved so the state can remain a top destination.’ Rep. Charlie Crist, a Republican turned Democrat who was governor when the Deepwater Horizon rig blew up near Louisiana, sending tar balls onto Panhandle beaches, tweeted: ‘We will not let it happen again!'”

“Democrats and Republicans in Florida have found harmony in their desire to extend the moratorium — whether out of environmental concerns about fossil fuel emissions or a desire to protect the state’s white sands and tourism industry,” said the report. “A spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in response to a question from the Tampa Bay Times, said Wednesday he /has made clear his opposition to drilling off the coast of Florida.'”

“A spokesman for the Department of Interior said Wednesday the agency is not ‘planning to issue the report right after the election,'” added the report. “He pointed to a 2019 Wall Street Journal story that said the administration’s plans to expand drilling were delayed by a legal ruling and said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt’s position has not changed since then.”