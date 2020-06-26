Florida man melts down in crazed anti-mask town hall appearance: ‘I will not be muzzled like a mad dog’

Emotions ran high as a Florida county discussed mandating masks as COVID-19 surges in the state.

One man blasted St. Lucie County commissioners for considering the rule, CBS 12 News reports.

“We are being lied to, our freedoms are being taken forever and I will not be muzzled like a mad dog,” he shouted. “This is sick and you ought to be ashamed of yourself for being a part of this.”

“It’s time for us to stand up for our freedoms because if we stand back and let these pieces of cr*p handle our freedoms we’ll have nothing left — in fact, we’ll end up being dead,” the man predicted.

Commissioners did not take action on the proposed rule and will continue the meeting next month.