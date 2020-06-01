Former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik on George Floyd’s killing: ‘Those things happen’

Disgraced former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik on Monday suggested that there is coordination between presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and so-called “terrorists” because they rioted after the death of George Floyd.

“How does this happen?” Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Kerik. “Tell me about the NYPD, tell me about racism in this country if you can identify it. I mean, can you see a situation where an innocent man is killed, murdered? How does this happen?”

“Well, it happens because you have some cop that was an idiot,” Kerik explained. “Some cop that may have been a racist. Some cop that had, you know, some agenda. Who knows?”

“I look at that and I have a hard time believing what I’m seeing,” he continued. “At the end of the day, those things happen. They happen. And when they happen, you’ve got to take action. You’ve got to lock the guy up or administratively take care of him.”

Kerik went on to blame violent protests on “way too many radical left-wing mayors and governors who have emboldened the criminal element over the last many years.”

He pointed to liberal policies on “not locking people up, letting people out of jail, bail reform.”

The former NYPD commissioner accused Biden’s campaign of plotting to free “terrorists.”

“Some of the people that’s paying for the bail is Joe Biden’s staff,” Kerik opined. “I read an article yesterday in Reuters where Joe Biden’s staff is going to pay the bail for some of the people that got locked up. Really? These are radical left-leaning domestic terrorists. Joe Biden’s going to pay for the bail. Come on.”

“I don’t know what’s going on and who’s behind it,” he added. “But I have an idea. George Soros, for one.”

“Can we really say that?” Bartiromo asked. “Do we know that for sure? George Soros? Joe Biden? Do we know that?”

“Well, these are reports — written reports by established media outlets,” Kerik insisted.

Reuters reported recently that 13 Biden campaign staffers have contributed to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, an organization that pays bail fees for people who cannot afford it.

There is no evidence that Biden staffers have paid the bail for so-called “radical left-leaning domestic terrorists.”

Watch the video below from Fox Business.