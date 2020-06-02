Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano rips Trump for tweeting while America burns

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano blasted President Donald Trump’s failure of leadership after nationwide protests have erupted over the police killing of George Floyd.

Napolitano was outraged by the president calling on governors to “dominate” protesters, and he ripped Trump’s inflammatory tweets, reported the Huffington Post.

“These words make things worse, they don’t lighten the tension — they exacerbate it,” Napolitano told Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla.”

Napolitano questioned why fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death — which he said should was a first-degree murder — and said many governors, mayors and other elected officials had failed their own leadership tests.

“We are witnessing failure of leadership from the bottom to the top,” he said.