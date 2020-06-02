Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano rips Trump for tweeting while America burns

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano blasted President Donald Trump’s failure of leadership after nationwide protests have erupted over the police killing of George Floyd.

Napolitano was outraged by the president calling on governors to “dominate” protesters, and he ripped Trump’s inflammatory tweets, reported the Huffington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These words make things worse, they don’t lighten the tension — they exacerbate it,” Napolitano told Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla.”

Napolitano questioned why fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death — which he said should was a first-degree murder — and said many governors, mayors and other elected officials had failed their own leadership tests.

“We are witnessing failure of leadership from the bottom to the top,” he said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Congress can rein in Trump’s power by amending one single law

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

By Kathryn Kovacs Presidential power in the United States has gotten out of hand. It’s not just one outrageous president; the presidency itself has burst free of its shackles and threatens to overrun our democracy. But Congress can restore balance by amending a single federal law.The problem isn’t the Constitution. The men who wrote the U.S. Constitution didn’t anticipate COVID-19, for example. Later Congress drafted the laws that give the president the unilateral power to keep meat-packing plants open, close the nation’s borders, and redirect billions of federal dollars. The president’s many ... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

With a deranged, racist reactionary in the White House, it’s almost surprising this explosion took so long

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

This is what it looks like when too many aggrieved Americans become deluded enough to elect a buffoonish, malicious, bigoted weirdo who tried to sell beef in Sharper Image mall stores. Yet it still manages to shock us, and rightfully so, when we observe how Donald Trump remains grossly out of his depth, incapable of even the most basic presidential responsibilities. Nearly four years into the job, his inability to carry out the paint-by-numbers traditions of benevolent leadership in the White House remains in critical focus as the nation falls further from greatness by the second, with chaos erupting all around.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson: ‘Lil Dictator’ Trump’s church and tear-gas photo-op was a ‘pathetic’ failure

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

In his typically scathing style, conservative campaign consultant Rick Wilson wrote that a "humiliated" Donald Trump tried to make all the mockery of his hiding in a bunker go away with his photo-op church visit late Monday and it flopped in a big way making him look "pathetic."

In his Daily Beast column, Wilson dropped the hammer on the president for flailing away because he is overwhelmed by the George Floyd protests and hoped to change the narrative by looking resolute with his nationally televised publicity stunt-- and failed badly in the process.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image