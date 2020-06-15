Quantcast
Fox News panics over ‘bracing news’ that Black Lives Matter has more support than Donald Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s declining poll numbers have Republicans worried about the 2020 election.

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson noted Trump’s poor standing, which he noted is below the support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Here’s some bracing news we never expected to report, Black Lives Matter is now more popular than the president of the United States,” Carlson noted.

“And not slightly more popular than the president, much more popular.

Watch:


