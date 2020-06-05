Fresno city councilman accuses colleague of ‘bullying and abusive behavior’ over rule mandating COVID-19 masks
During a press conference on Thursday, a Fresno City Council member railed at one his colleagues for a proposal — since passed — that would require members to wear masks during meetings.
According to Councilmember Garry Bredefeld he finds the masks — used to stem the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus — “uncomfortable” and he feels he is being bullied by fellow Councilmember Miguel Arias.
Addressing the resolution to mandate wearing masks, Bredefeld told reporters that Arias, “Put on the agenda was it just the latest example of a pattern for him that includes bullying, abusive, belligerent and bullying behavior.”
Brederfeld also added, “I feel uncomfortable with the mask, physically. There’s differing data that shows that wearing a mask, No. 1, doesn’t prevent COVID-19. I think that it’s clear that it’s not definitively true that if you wear a mask it definitively protects you,”
Councilmember Mike Karbassi, who said he wears masks, fired back, “It shows compassion and makes other people feel comfortable around me.”
With the Bee reporting that “Bredefeld said multiple times before the meeting that he won’t be intimidated and won’t wear a mask,” the councilman added, “For my own personal decision, I just don’t feel the need to wear a mask. People have said very different things, and they’ve been all over the map on masks.”
The report also notes he refused to answer if there was any circumstance when he would agree to wear a mask, dismissing the question as a “hypothetical.
Watch below:
