Quantcast
Connect with us

GoFundMe suspends conservative activist Candace Owens following George Floyd ‘thug’ fundraising campaign

Published

1 min ago

on

According to the Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, conservative activist Candance Owens was suspended by GoFundme after she ‘raised more than $200,000 on the site for an Alabama cafe whose owner called George Floyd a ‘thug.'”

Owens, who has claimed that Floyd is nor “martyr” is often at the center of controversies as she attempts to raise her profile in ways that have also caused her to be suspended by Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sommer’s report, “Owens has become one of the right’s most prominent critics of Floyd and the protests held after his killing, with one video she made highlighting his criminal record going viral on Facebook. Those same remarks appear to have prompted GoFundMe to ban Owens. She later repeated the same attacks on Floyd during a chat with right-wing star Glenn Beck, and that video was then boosted by President Donald Trump.”

In a statement, GoFundme called out Owens for spreading “falsehoods against the black community.”

According to the statement, “GoFundMe has suspended the account associated with Candace Owens and the GoFundMe campaign has been removed because of a repeated pattern of inflammatory statements that spread hate, discrimination, intolerance and falsehoods against the black community at a time of profound national crisis. These actions violate our terms of service.”

The Daily Beast columnist added,”Owens had been raising money for the Parkside Cafe in Birmingham, Alabama, which has been embroiled in social-media controversy after co-owner Michael Dykes called Floyd a ‘thug’ and described protesters as ‘idiots’ in a text message that was later posted online. In his text message, Dykes also discussed raising prices and charging a ‘protest tax.'”

The report does note that money raised so far will go to the cafe owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.\


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Activism

Attorney General Barr denies tear gassing protesters: ‘Pepper spray is not a chemical irritant’

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr on Sunday insisted that federal forces did not technically use "tear gas" on protesters outside the White House because pepper spray is not a "chemical irritant."

In an interview on CBS, Barr said that it was a coincidence that the area around the White House was forcefully cleared of protesters minutes before President Donald Trump walked outside the grounds for a photo op last week.

"Three of my colleagues were there," CBS host Margaret Brennan explained to Barr. "They did not see projectiles being thrown."

"I was there," Barr replied. "They were thrown. I saw them thrown."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump ridiculed for meltdown on Gen. Colin Powell after CNN appearance: ‘Cadet Bone Spurs says what?’

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

As might be expected, Donald Trump did not care for the comments made by former Secretary of State Colin Powell on CNN Sunday morning -- including his endorsement of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, so the president lashed out on Twitter.

With Powell calling out the president for his treatment of Gold Star families and accusing bthe president of being a "liar" Trump tweeted back,"Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘A pack of animals’: White House trade adviser blames looters for destroying Trump’s economy

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said on Sunday that looters and rioters are "bad hombres" and "a pack of animals."

During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Navarro about the protests surrounding the White House, which have been mostly peaceful.

"This morning, it's a very peaceful Sunday morning," Navarro said. "Yesterday, going to and from work, what I saw is many peaceful protesters but there were a lot of bad hombres out there as well ready to riot."

According to Navarro, Washington, D.C. "is a burnt out shell" because Mayor Muriel Bowser has been cautious about reopening the city during a pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image