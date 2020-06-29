Quantcast
GOP congressman pleads ignorance after name-dropping a slain 'boogaloo boy' to deny police racism

Published

11 mins ago

on

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) posited during a congressional debate last week that not enough attention is being paid to white victims of police shootings, such as Duncan Lemp, who was fatally shot during a police raid at his home in March.

But as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel points out, a pro-gun right-wing organization mentions Lemp’s name quite often, namely the “boogaloo” movement. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Lemp’s killing “helped solidify the nascent boogaloo movement into a defined online subculture.”

According to Grothman during the debate, focusing on Black victims of police violence will only “racialize the issue.”

“You don’t hear about it talked by anybody in [the House of Representatives], or anybody on national TV,” Grothman said, referring to Lemp. “And you know why they don’t talk about it? Because they want to tear this country apart. They don’t want to talk about when white people are killed, because they want to enrage Black people and they want to make white people feel guilty and not like America.”

But in an interview the following Friday, Grothman denied knowing anything about the symbolism of Lemp’s case as it relates to the boogaloo movement.

“I never heard of him and I never googled the boogaloo boys,” Grothman said. “I just picked Duncan Lemp. Apparently I picked the wrong guy.”


2020 Election

Here's what Trump's 'white power' tweet reveals

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

To this point in his presidency, Donald Trump has told more than 19,000 public lies.

However, he recently did something very much out of character: He was honest about his inner thoughts and true beliefs.

2020 Election

Trump banks on a replay of 2016 as his poll numbers sink

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

His poll numbers sinking four months from the US presidential election, Donald Trump invoked his 2016 victory Monday, saying he is confident history will repeat itself on November 3.

"Sorry to inform the Do Nothing Democrats, but I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers," he tweeted, without saying what they were.

"Just like 2016, the @nytimes Polls are Fake! The @FoxNews Polls are a JOKE!" he added, pointing to national polls that four years ago had Democrat Hillary Clinton winning the presidency.

Over the past several weeks, however, all national polls have pointed in the same direction: Trump well behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

