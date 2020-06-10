GOP ‘cowardice’ hits new low after they refuse to condemn Trump’s smear of hospitalized protester: CNN’s Berman

CNN’s John Berman on Wednesday went off on Republican lawmakers who couldn’t even be bothered to condemn President Donald Trump’s smear of a hospitalized protester who cracked his skull on the pavement after being shoved by Buffalo police.
While discussing the president’s tweet attacking 75-year-old Martin Gugino as a potential “antifa provocateur” who may have intentionally got himself hurt as part of a “set up” against police, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota showed a graphic of all the Republican lawmakers who refused to comment on it.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Here’s the list of lawmakers who CNN tried to approach to get some comment on the president’s… corrosive tweet, and they all dodged it,” she said. “Senator Kelly Loeffler, she wouldn’t answer the question. She jumped on to an elevator instead. Senator Ron Johnson said, ‘I would rather not hear it’ — hear no evil, see no evil.”
Berman appeared exasperated that Republicans couldn’t bring themselves to say the president shouldn’t launch smear campaigns against hospitalized protesters.
“It’s cowardice for these Republican senators not to comment,” Berman said. “The bar is so ridiculously low to say that the president shouldn’t be attacking a 75-year-old Catholic peace activist who was bleeding from the head when he was pushed down. Think of how low that bar is — and the cowardice for these Republicans, who can’t say, ‘The president shouldn’t have done that.'”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Last months, Tesla CEO Elon Musk openly defied stay-at-home orders in Alameda County in order to reopen his car factory in Fremont, California. The oppositional billionaire, who had been skeptical of public health recommendations — and who previously dismissed the pandemic as "dumb" —first filed a lawsuit for injunctive relief; then threatened to take his factory to another state; then called Alameda County's interim health officer "ignorant." Musk even said he was willing to be arrested for the noble "cause" of restarting production.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Republican senators were hurting their re-election chances by remaining silent on President Donald Trump's smear against a protester who was seriously injured by Buffalo police.
Senator after senator refused to comment on the president's conspiracy theory attack on the police brutality protester, and the "Morning Joe" host said voters would remember.
"A lot of people look at those Republicans walking past not saying a word as somehow being helpful for the president," Scarborough said. "How dare they? And of course, they should all speak out. [Sen.] Lisa Murkowski, I think, spoke out again, but it is so damning, that with every one of those members of the United States Senate, every one of those Republicans that pass by the microphones and will not stop to defend something that Donald Trump said is damning for the president, and this keeps happening over and over again."