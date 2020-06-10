Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP ‘cowardice’ hits new low after they refuse to condemn Trump’s smear of hospitalized protester: CNN’s Berman

Published

59 mins ago

on

CNN’s John Berman on Wednesday went off on Republican lawmakers who couldn’t even be bothered to condemn President Donald Trump’s smear of a hospitalized protester who cracked his skull on the pavement after being shoved by Buffalo police.

While discussing the president’s tweet attacking 75-year-old Martin Gugino as a potential “antifa provocateur” who may have intentionally got himself hurt as part of a “set up” against police, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota showed a graphic of all the Republican lawmakers who refused to comment on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here’s the list of lawmakers who CNN tried to approach to get some comment on the president’s… corrosive tweet, and they all dodged it,” she said. “Senator Kelly Loeffler, she wouldn’t answer the question. She jumped on to an elevator instead. Senator Ron Johnson said, ‘I would rather not hear it’ — hear no evil, see no evil.”

Berman appeared exasperated that Republicans couldn’t bring themselves to say the president shouldn’t launch smear campaigns against hospitalized protesters.

“It’s cowardice for these Republican senators not to comment,” Berman said. “The bar is so ridiculously low to say that the president shouldn’t be attacking a 75-year-old Catholic peace activist who was bleeding from the head when he was pushed down. Think of how low that bar is — and the cowardice for these Republicans, who can’t say, ‘The president shouldn’t have done that.'”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Elon Musk reopened his Tesla factory in defiance of county orders — then an outbreak happened

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Last months, Tesla CEO Elon Musk openly defied stay-at-home orders in Alameda County in order to reopen his car factory in Fremont, California. The oppositional billionaire, who had been skeptical of public health recommendations — and who previously dismissed the pandemic as "dumb" —first filed a lawsuit for injunctive relief; then threatened to take his factory to another state; then called Alameda County's interim health officer "ignorant." Musk even said he was willing to be arrested for the noble "cause" of restarting production.
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump put senior citizen’s life in ‘danger’ by calling him a terrorist — and the GOP’s silence is ‘damning’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Republican senators were hurting their re-election chances by remaining silent on President Donald Trump's smear against a protester who was seriously injured by Buffalo police.

Senator after senator refused to comment on the president's conspiracy theory attack on the police brutality protester, and the "Morning Joe" host said voters would remember.

"A lot of people look at those Republicans walking past not saying a word as somehow being helpful for the president," Scarborough said. "How dare they? And of course, they should all speak out. [Sen.] Lisa Murkowski, I think, spoke out again, but it is so damning, that with every one of those members of the United States Senate, every one of those Republicans that pass by the microphones and will not stop to defend something that Donald Trump said is damning for the president, and this keeps happening over and over again."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lincoln Project throws Iowa GOP senator’s words back in her face in new campaign ad

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

A new ad from the Lincoln Project uses words from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) to call out her deafening silence on the massive amount of government debt that's accumulated under President Donald Trump.

The ad starts off by showing a clip of Ernst in 2014 saying that she would make "big spenders" in Washington D.C. "squeal" just like the pigs she used to castrate while growing up on a farm.

However, the deficit has only continued to grow since Ernst's election, and is projected to hit several trillion dollars this year.

"It's been six years, Joni," the ad states. "All we've heard so far are crickets."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image