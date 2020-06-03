GOP lawmaker and Virginia gubernatorial candidate busted for spreading fake memes about protesters

A Virginia state senator seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination shared bogus memes about George Floyd protesters — and fantasized about shooting them.

Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) shared a series of screenshots from phony social media accounts that purported to show violent plots against white Americans, and she warned that anti-fascist Antifa activists were threatening to rob Richmond residents, reported The Daily Beast.

“WE WILL BE ASSASSINATING WHITE FAMILIES UNTILL [sic] JUSTICE IS SERVED!!!” read hysterical posts from the fake “Blacklivess Matter” account, which has since been taken down.

“WE WILL SET UP IN WHITE NEIGHBORHOODS AND CITIES. ITS TIME TO TAKE ACTION!!!!!” the posts read. “ALL WHITE PEOPLE MUST PAY FOR THEIR SINS. THEY ARE EVIL AND JEALOUS HUMAN BEINGS. LETS SEE YOU MOURN OVER YOUR UNCOOKED DISEASE HAVING FAMILIES FOR ONCE. WHITE BABIES, OLD WHITE PEOPLE, LAWYERS, POLICE, ETC!! P.S. THERE ARE OVER 100 OF US THE MISSION WILL BE DONE!!!!”

She also shared Facebook posts from a Twitter account called “Antifa America” — which was actually operated by white supremacists — threatening to “move into the residential areas … the white hoods … and take what’s ours,” and broadcast Facebook Live videos warning gun owners that anti-fascist activists were attempting to “hijack” the protests.

“If you are a gun owner and proficient in using, I’m just putting you on notice,” Chase said Monday. “Be aware of your surroundings. Be vigilant. Keep extra lights on this evening. If you have a garage, park your car in your garage. I just want you all to be careful, not fearful. Be on alert. If you see something, say something.”

Police said some members of loosely organized Antifa groups were among the 233 arrested later that night, but it’s not clear how many or what charges they might face.

Chase also shared a screenshot from the Anti-Fascists of the Seven Hills group that operates in her Senate district, claiming that genuine group was associated with the fake group calling for violence.

“Amanda Chase has a skewed perception of reality,” a representative from the Seven Hills group told The Daily Beast, “and regularly tries to promote right-wing conspiracies and promote fear throughout her constituency and beyond.”