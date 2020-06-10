Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP lawmakers feel like ‘prisoners’ who have no choice but to stand by Trump no matter what: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

Republican lawmakers who are privately disgusted with President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking hospitalized protesters are still unlikely to publicly break with them because they fear doing so will jeopardize their own chances at reelection.

The Washington Post reports that “Republicans see themselves as prisoners” who have no choice but to stand by the president no matter what he does because they don’t want to risk losing the votes of his most ardent supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I continue to believe that there’s really no political upside to running away from [Trump],” explained Brendan Buck, who has in the past worked for former GOP House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner. “You gain nothing and you raise the ire of not just the president but people who support him.”

However, longtime GOP pollster Frank Luntz cautioned that Trump’s approach to governing has deeply isolated millions of voters who could make the GOP pay this fall.

“He’s got 40 percent of the country completely enthralled with him,” Luntz said. “This is not a lexicon that gets you elected. This is a lexicon that gets you to 45 percent and not more.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Elon Musk reopened his Tesla factory in defiance of county orders — then an outbreak happened

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Last months, Tesla CEO Elon Musk openly defied stay-at-home orders in Alameda County in order to reopen his car factory in Fremont, California. The oppositional billionaire, who had been skeptical of public health recommendations — and who previously dismissed the pandemic as "dumb" —first filed a lawsuit for injunctive relief; then threatened to take his factory to another state; then called Alameda County's interim health officer "ignorant." Musk even said he was willing to be arrested for the noble "cause" of restarting production.
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump put senior citizen’s life in ‘danger’ by calling him a terrorist — and the GOP’s silence is ‘damning’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Republican senators were hurting their re-election chances by remaining silent on President Donald Trump's smear against a protester who was seriously injured by Buffalo police.

Senator after senator refused to comment on the president's conspiracy theory attack on the police brutality protester, and the "Morning Joe" host said voters would remember.

"A lot of people look at those Republicans walking past not saying a word as somehow being helpful for the president," Scarborough said. "How dare they? And of course, they should all speak out. [Sen.] Lisa Murkowski, I think, spoke out again, but it is so damning, that with every one of those members of the United States Senate, every one of those Republicans that pass by the microphones and will not stop to defend something that Donald Trump said is damning for the president, and this keeps happening over and over again."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmakers feel like ‘prisoners’ who have no choice but to stand by Trump no matter what: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Republican lawmakers who are privately disgusted with President Donald Trump's tweets attacking hospitalized protesters are still unlikely to publicly break with them because they fear doing so will jeopardize their own chances at reelection.

The Washington Post reports that "Republicans see themselves as prisoners" who have no choice but to stand by the president no matter what he does because they don't want to risk losing the votes of his most ardent supporters.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image