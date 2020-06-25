GOP Leader blasted by CNN anchor for doing nothing as Trump lets Americans die: ‘You haven’t said a thing’
On CNN Thursday, late-night host Chris Cuomo tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for his refusal to condemn President Donald Trump’s conduct on coronavirus — or even his racist use of the term “kung flu.”
“Here is ranking Republican McCarthy, request to a no-brainer question,” said Cuomo. “Here is his response to a question about whether or not it is good for a president to call COVID ‘kung flu.'”
“Do you think that is the most pressing issue you have about the coronavirus?” said McCarthy in the clip, saying the question was “appalling” but not answering it.
“You should get right back to that podium because we know you don’t have the gumption to come on a show like this,” said Cuomo. “You hide. You stay quiet. Big man Mr. McCarthy. Strong leadership. Tells everybody all the time, I’m not afraid of Trump, I’m not afraid of anything. Come on the show and tell me that you’re appalled by questions about ‘kung flu.'”
“I’ll tell you what is appalling,” said Cuomo. “You haven’t said a damn thing about what this president has been misleading America about, and you know it. Think about if it were your daughters. Think about it. Would you want them going with no mask? Would you tell them masks are weakness? Is that what you’re doing for them? How about your parents? How about the vulnerable people in your family? You telling them?”
“You’re not appalled at all,” said Cuomo heatedly. “You ducked the question because you can’t risk your relationship with the president, because he keeps you in power. You fear him. You are one of those politicians that does things out of fear of consequence. You are not about good conscience. Prove me wrong! Show me where you said the president is wrong to talk down about masks, we have to do better, we have to contact trace. Where is it? Where have you said it?”
CNN’s Acosta: White House aides have given up on trying to get Trump to follow his own rules
On CNN Thursday, senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that President Donald Trump's aides are giving up on trying to get him to wear a protective face mask, in compliance with his administration's own public health guidelines for COVID-19.
"Jim, you have new information on the president's refusal over the last few months to even wear a mask," said anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"President Trump is on his way back from the battleground state of Wisconsin, where he's trying to rescue his reelection chances amid a pandemic," said Acosta. "We're learning tonight the president is walling himself off from bad polling, telling advisers he doesn't believe polls showing he's trailing Joe Biden."
America is ‘bleeding out’ from COVID-19 and Trump is doing nothing to stop it: CNN’s Gupta
CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta on Thursday delivered a scathing rebuke of the failure to control the novel coronavirus in the United States under the leadership of President Donald Trump.
During an interview about the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Texas, California, Arizona, and Florida, Gupta said that he was shocked that a country with the wealth and resources of the United States was failing this badly.
‘We have completely failed’: Nobel economist warns US appears doomed to disease and depression
Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer told CNN on Thursday that the United States' failure to contain the novel coronavirus means that its economy will not recover for the foreseeable future.
During a discussion about the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Romer argued that there was simply no way to get the economy back on track without containing the disease, as most people will not feel comfortable going back to their old routines until then.