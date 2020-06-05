Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP official defends post blaming George Soros for ‘staged’ killing of George Floyd: I wanted to ‘get people to think for themselves’

Published

2 hours ago

on

The chairman of the Harrison County Republican Party in Texas is under fire after he shared a conspiracy theory on his party’s Facebook page claiming that the death of George Floyd “staged” by George Soros, CBS19 reports.

The post shared by Lee Lester was also previously shared by Bexar County GOP Chairwoman Cynthia Brehm — which prompted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to call for her resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These officers were involved with something, I’m not sure exactly what, but something is just not adding up,” the post read. “I think there is at the very least the ‘possibility’, that this was a filmed public execution of a black man by a white cop, with the purpose of creating racial tensions and driving a wedge in the growing group of anti deep state sentiment from common people, that have already been psychologically traumatized by Covid 19 fears.”

In the wake of the fallout, Lester edited the post to say that he didn’t necessarily believe the claims.

“I am editing this post to say that I didn’t say I believed all this,” he wrote in the updated version. “What my intentions are is to say that I wasn’t there to witness any of this to be able to say what happened. I do believe we need to discuss the protocol of our police, but I know that they can now make movies to show anything. The officers have been charged. We have a Judicial system to get the facts. Let’s see what that system comes up with before we decide what we believe.”

Speaking to the Marshall News Messenger, Lester said he shared the post to “get people to think for themselves.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Justin Trudeau dons mask to attend anti-racism protests — and takes a knee in solidarity

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

While President Donald Trump refuses to wear a coronavirus mask and demanded "no kneeling" on Friday, there was a far different scene developing in Canada.

"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knelt on the ground as part of a crowd gathered on Parliament Hill Friday afternoon, in solidarity with anti-racism demonstrators protesting police killings of Black people," CTV News reported Friday. "The demonstration is one of multiple events in Canada, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas man threatens protesters with chainsaw — while shouting the n-word

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NC cops raid community organizer’s home in the middle of the night after he announces plans to sue

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

On Friday, the Indy reported that Conrad James, a community organizer in Raleigh, North Carolina, was raided by police in the dead of night and arrested — just hours after he told the Raleigh City Council he plans to sue on behalf of Black Lives Matter protesters.

"Right now, what we’re doing is forcing demands that need to be met in order to meet the same type of demands that happened at the Geneva Convention,” said James at a city council meeting on Thursday night. “You guys committed an act of war, a war crime. A bunch of journalists out in California also had acts of war placed upon them, and they filed a class-action lawsuit. So this is the first time that we are going to notify you guys of the class-action lawsuit that all the protesters will have at your door tomorrow. Because the city attorney needs to defend the war crimes that were voted upon by the city.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image