Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas GOP official claims George Floyd’s death was ‘staged’ to hurt Trump in rant about mind control experiments

Published

1 min ago

on

The governor of Texas is calling for the resignation of Bexar County Republican Party Chair Cynthia Brehm after she posted a conspiracy theory on her Facebook page about the death of George Floyd, the Statesman reports.

Brehm, who has claimed that the coronavirus pandemic is a Democratic hoax, suggested in her post that Floyd’s death was staged in order to damage President Trump. The post has since been deleted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These comments are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse,” said John Wittman, who is Governor Greg Abbot’s communications director. “Cynthia Brehm should immediately resign her position as chair of the Bexar County Republican Party.”

The text of Brehm’s now-deleted post read as follows:

“These officers were involved in something, I’m not sure exactly what, but something is just not adding up. Also this supposed officer is now missing from his home, no where to be found has the smell of MK Ultra activation. I think that there is at the very least the ‘possibility,’ that this was a filmed public execution of a black man by a white cop, with the purpose of creating racial tensions and driving a wedge in the growing group of anti deep state sentiment from common people, that have been already been psychologically traumatized by COVID 19 fears. Historically, in election years and politically contested areas or groups, racial or gun violence incidents are becoming common place. Considering the rising approval level of President Trump in the black community an event like this was entirely ‘Predictable.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Statesman points out, “MK Ultra” is a reference to CIA mind control experiments that were conducted from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Other Texas Republicans joined Abbot in calling for Brehm to resign.

Travis County Republican Party Chairman Matt Mackowiak tweeted, “she must resign now,” adding that she’s “been an embarrassment for 2 years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Murkowski praises Mattis’s ‘honest and overdue’ Trump criticism — and suggests she won’t back his 2020 campign

Published

1 min ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Thursday praised former Defense Secretary James Mattis for speaking out against President Donald Trump, and then suggested she may not back his 2020 reelection campaign.

As reported by Politico's Andrew Desiderio, Murkowski described Mattis's statement denouncing the president as "true, honest, necessary and overdue."

"Perhaps we're getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally, and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up," Murkowski added.

The senator said that she was still "struggling" over whether to support Trump's reelection campaign, despite the fact that she seemingly endorsed Mattis's claim that the president was a danger to the future of American democracy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kamala Harris slams GOP for holding ‘irrelevant’ Obamagate hearing amid nationwide unrest over police violence: ‘This Judiciary Committee doesn’t care’

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called for the Judiciary Committee to look into why Attorney General Bill Barr issued a demand for law enforcement to gas, beat, and shoot protesters in Lafayette Square so that President Donald Trump could do a photo-op in front of St. John's Church.

Speaking in the committee hearing Thursday, Harris demanded the committee "think of its relevance" in the wake of the slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"I would dare say the conversation we are having today is irrelevant to what we are -- what is happening on the streets of America today," Harris said, attacking the hearing Republicans designed to investigate President Barack Obama three years after he left office.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP senator derails Lindsey Graham’s Obamagate hearing with profanity-laced rant on ‘grandstanding’

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) blasted senators on the Judiciary Committee on Thursday for what he said was "grandstanding for the cameras" at a hearing to review former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

“It’s bullshit the way people grandstand for cameras in here," Sasse told the committee. "The reality is if we didn’t have cameras in this room, the discussion would be different. The Senate doesn’t work. It doesn’t diffuse the partisan tensions that are leading the country toward dissolution.”

"Ninety percent of our committees are about people trolling for soundbites," the senator added. "That's what actually happens. Some of us have other work to do. People can troll for soundbites whenever they want."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image