GOP Rep. declares he has ‘Wuhan flu’ – downplays deadly coronavirus by saying ‘only bad thing’ is ‘can’t taste bacon’

A Republican Congressman just announced he and his family have COVID-19, which he called the “Wuhan Flu,” a disparaging as well as inaccurate moniker for the deadly coronavirus that has killed nearly 118,000 Americans to date.

“I wanted to let you know that all 3 members of our household: Wrenzie, our son Lucas, and I all have the Wuhan Flu. We are all on the mend and doing fine,” Congressman Tom Rice of South Carolina said on Facebook.

“Lucas got it last Sunday,” writes Rep. Rice, who co-sponsored a bill to kill ObamaCare. “He was tested on Tuesday and received the results Friday. By Wednesday he had gotten really sick with a high fever and really bad cough. He turned the corner Saturday, and did not have fever yesterday. He’s still weak but getting stronger- moving around and eating a little.”

Rice says his bout with COVID-19 lasted just four days – he does not say he was tested. “The only bad thing is I have completely lost sense of taste and smell” Rice says. “CAN’T TASTE BACON!!!”

His wife, he notes, is in worse shape than he is but “hasn’t quit moving.”

Curiously, he says “our household is DONE WITH CORONAVIRUS! We are finishing our quarantine and looking forward to seeing you all again,” despite his son first appearing ill just “last Sunday.”

Rice is the eighth member of Congress to announce they have been infected.