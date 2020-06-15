GOP Rep. declares he has ‘Wuhan flu’ – downplays deadly coronavirus by saying ‘only bad thing’ is ‘can’t taste bacon’
A Republican Congressman just announced he and his family have COVID-19, which he called the “Wuhan Flu,” a disparaging as well as inaccurate moniker for the deadly coronavirus that has killed nearly 118,000 Americans to date.
“I wanted to let you know that all 3 members of our household: Wrenzie, our son Lucas, and I all have the Wuhan Flu. We are all on the mend and doing fine,” Congressman Tom Rice of South Carolina said on Facebook.
“Lucas got it last Sunday,” writes Rep. Rice, who co-sponsored a bill to kill ObamaCare. “He was tested on Tuesday and received the results Friday. By Wednesday he had gotten really sick with a high fever and really bad cough. He turned the corner Saturday, and did not have fever yesterday. He’s still weak but getting stronger- moving around and eating a little.”
Rice says his bout with COVID-19 lasted just four days – he does not say he was tested. “The only bad thing is I have completely lost sense of taste and smell” Rice says. “CAN’T TASTE BACON!!!”
His wife, he notes, is in worse shape than he is but “hasn’t quit moving.”
Curiously, he says “our household is DONE WITH CORONAVIRUS! We are finishing our quarantine and looking forward to seeing you all again,” despite his son first appearing ill just “last Sunday.”
Rice is the eighth member of Congress to announce they have been infected.
Mike Pence is rushing to Iowa again as Sen. Joni Ernst’s poll numbers show her losing in November
Vice President Mike Pence is rushing to Iowa for the second time in six weeks to help Sen. Joni Ernst save her political career.
According to The Gazette, the visit will come Tuesday where Pence will also lunch with Gov. Kim Reynolds and visit a Winnebago factory.
The news comes as Ernst's poll numbers are slumping, according to the Des Moines Register.
Val Demings dunks on Gov. Ron DeSantis for trying to hide the true numbers of COVID-19 cases in Florida
Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), a contender for Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate, criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis during the Monday episode of "The View" for trying to avoid coverage of the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state.
Co-host Sunny Hostin noted that the state has come under fire for the accuracy and transparency of the numbers when a scientist who created the coronavirus reporting dashboard was fired for refusing to make changes to the data to support reopening. Hostin wondered if Demings, like many others, are concerned about the truthfulness of the Florida numbers.
"The surgeon general here in Florida declared a public health emergency on March 1, yet it wasn't until April 3 that the governor issued a state-at-home order," Demings said of DeSantis. "We have had some issues with our response to COVID-19. We know the story about the analyst who was fired, she says because she was being honest about what she was reporting. We certainly see the numbers in Florida, and while they are better than originally predicted, I believe a lot of that is because individuals took responsibility on their own to shelter in place and practice the CDC guidelines."
A second stimulus check might be on its way — and here’s how much you could get
The CARES Act was introduced in March to help soften the economic blow to Americans after lockdowns were implemented across the country to help stem the spread of coronavirus. But as the economic fallout from the pandemic worsens, some are calling for a second round of stimulus checks.
According to CBS News, there could be another round of financial relief, but it faces hurdles.
"The proposed $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act would authorize another round of stimulus payments for most U.S. households," CBS News reports. "While the bill was passed by the Democrat-controlled House last month, it still must get through the Republican-controlled Senate."