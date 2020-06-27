Quantcast
GOP Senate candidate films herself taking QAnon ‘digital soldier oath’

2 hours ago

On Friday, Jo Rae Perkins, the Republican Senate nominee in Oregon, filmed herself taking what sounded like the standard American constitutional oath of office, with her right hand raised, as if practicing for being sworn into office.

However, there is a darker meaning behind Perkins’ display. She was in fact taking the “digital soldier oath,” a pledge that is making the rounds among supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory to signify their loyalty to the cause. Twitter is full of videos of QAnon believers taking the same oath.

Perkins, who currently works as an insurance agent, has openly signaled her support for the movement. Her campaign previously tried to deny the connection, saying she “would never describe herself as a follower,” but Perkins threw her communications team under the bus, saying she was “physically in tears” over the denial and is in fact a believer.

QAnon is an elaborate conspiracy theory that posits President Donald Trump is secretly trying to take down a world-spanning sex trafficking operation run by prominent Democrats and celebrities, and that any day now the president will declare martial law and order mass arrests of the enemies of America. The FBI has named QAnon as a domestic terror threat, and some of its followers have engaged in violent acts including the assassination of a Gambino crime boss in Staten Island.


Marine in Congress chokes up apologizing to troops for Trump: ‘I’m so sorry this man is your president’

46 mins ago

June 27, 2020

Rep. Ruben Gallego choked up on Saturday while apologizing to members of the U.S. military during an appearance on MSNBC.

Gallego was interviewed by MSNBC's Lindsey Reiser about the blockbuster New York Times story that Russia was offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops -- with President Donald Trump doing nothing in response.

"You're a veteran, what's your reaction to this?" Reiser asked the Marine veteran.

"It's heartbreaking," Gallego replied.

"I remember being a young guy in Iraq, sometimes feeling abandoned by my government. And right now, there's a young man or woman in Afghanistan that's reading this and what are they feeling?" he wondered. "Their own president is hanging them out to dry for some reason, some obsession for Putin."

Trump’s war on mail-in ballots is blowing up in his face and hurting Republicans: report

1 hour ago

June 27, 2020

President Donald Trump has come out sharply against efforts to expand mail-in voting options as a COVID-19 safety precaution, claiming baselessly that it will promote widespread fraud and Democrats will use it to steal the election. In reality, absentee ballot fraud exists but is vanishingly rare, and there is no partisan advantage to mail-in ballots — historically, both parties have used the method equally.

Joe Scarborough rains hell on #MoscowMitch over silence on Trump/Russia bombshell report

1 hour ago

June 27, 2020

MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for silence in the wake of a bombshell New York Times report.

The newspaper on Friday reported that Russia was offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The report said President Donald Trump had been briefed on options for response but had not authorized any action.

