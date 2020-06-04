GOP senator announces he’ll block two Trump nominees until he gets answers on fired watchdogs

On Thursday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced that he would block two Trump administration nominees until the president conveys to him the reasons for firing inspectors general.

Trump, Grassley warned, is “flouting” federal laws protecting inspectors general and requiring the executive branch to submit cause for termination to Congress — and said “All I want is a reason” for why they were fired.

Im placing holds on 2 Trump Admin noms until I get reasons 4firing 2 agency watchdogs as required by law Not 1st time ive raised alarm when admins flout IG protection law Obama did same& got same earfull from me All I want is a reason 4 firing these ppl CHECKS&BALANCES — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) June 4, 2020

Over the last few months, the president has fired multiple inspectors general. One of the most controversial firings was Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general, who had been conducting multiple investigations into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for possible misuse of government resources and bypassing Congressional oversight on a Saudi arms deal.

Pompeo, who gave Trump the recommendation to fire Linick, has denied he knew the IG was investigating him — but Linick recently told Congress that he had relayed details of the investigation to multiple close advisers of the secretary.