GOP senator melts down on Fox News for letting Trump ramble and damage his re-election chances

President Donald Trump sat for a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity this week, and when asked what his plans were for a second term, he was unable to give a clear answer.

On Saturday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) — one of the president’s key Senate allies — lashed out at Hannity and Fox News for declining to press Trump on the matter.

Does FOXNews want Trump Re-elected?Watched Hannity/Trump interview/KEY QUESTION”What goals in next term?Trump starts answer/gets off point and Hannity helps digress and that’s end of the most important Q to get FOUR MORE YEARS OF DRAINING THE SWAMP &Justices — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) June 27, 2020

Grassley, who helped Trump confirm dozens of judges including two Supreme Court Justices when he chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee, has grown frustrated with Trump in recent weeks, at one point holding up nominees to demand answers on his purge of inspectors general.