GOP senator melts down on Fox News for letting Trump ramble and damage his re-election chances

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump sat for a town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity this week, and when asked what his plans were for a second term, he was unable to give a clear answer.

On Saturday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) — one of the president's key Senate allies — lashed out at Hannity and Fox News for declining to press Trump on the matter.

Does FOXNews want Trump Re-elected?Watched Hannity/Trump interview/KEY QUESTION”What goals in next term?Trump starts answer/gets off point and Hannity helps digress and that’s end of the most important Q to get FOUR MORE YEARS OF DRAINING THE SWAMP &Justices

A dereliction of duty: Bombshell NYT report reveals the Trump-Russia story is far from over

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

The news late yesterday was chilling: Russians have been paying Taliban militants to kill Americans in Afghanistan even as peace talks with the Taliban were under way, intelligence sources told The New York Times.

Minneapolis cops indicted in George Floyd death could get their jobs back: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

On Saturday, NBC News walked through how a police union in Minneapolis, Minnesota, could try to put the fired police officers involved in the death of George Floyd back on the force.

Lt. Bob Kroll, who runs the Minneapolis Police Federation, has reportedly signaled he would like the dismissal investigated, writing, "They were fired without due process."

"Kroll's union has had great success in getting police officer terminations reversed — by appealing them to arbitrators," reported Rich Schapiro. "Since 2006, eight Minneapolis police firings have been decided by arbitrators and all but two resulted in the officers getting their jobs back, according to an NBC News review of records from the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services."

