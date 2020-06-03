GOP senator writes op-ed calling to ‘send in the troops’ against George Floyd protesters

On Wednesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) wrote an op-ed in The New York Times calling on the federal government to “send in the troops” against the people protesting the killing of George Floyd.

“Some elites have excused this orgy of violence in the spirit of radical chic, calling it an understandable response to the wrongful death of George Floyd,” wrote Cotton. “Those excuses are built on a revolting moral equivalence of rioters and looters to peaceful, law-abiding protesters. A majority who seek to protest peacefully shouldn’t be confused with bands of miscreants.”

“These rioters, if not subdued, not only will destroy the livelihoods of law-abiding citizens but will also take more innocent lives,” wrote Cotton. “One thing above all else will restore order to our streets: an overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers. But local law enforcement in some cities desperately needs backup, while delusional politicians in other cities refuse to do what’s necessary to uphold the rule of law.”

“The American people aren’t blind to injustices in our society, but they know that the most basic responsibility of government is to maintain public order and safety. In normal times, local law enforcement can uphold public order,” concluded Cotton. “But in rare moments, like ours today, more is needed, even if many politicians prefer to wring their hands while the country burns.”

